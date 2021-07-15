Rare albatross scored at Cushendall

There’s nothing like a round at Cushendall Golf Club in the heart of the beautiful Glens of Antrim.

But it’s even nicer if you score well and that was certainly the case for David Burns and his playing partner Leo Morgan last week.

David holed his tee shot with a three wood for an albatross at the 268-metre fourth before Leo holed his 50-yard second shot for an eagle two.

Cushendall was founded in 1937 when Mr Larry Morahan called a meeting in the Glens of Antrim Hotel on Saturday, December 4, “for all those interested in the formation of a Golf Club and the acquisition of lands for same”.