Quick 18 with Keith Duffy: ‘Back in the 90s we ended up on stage with Pavarotti, BB King, Ricky Martin and Mariah Carey!’

Keith Duffy holds the winners trophy after winning the celebrity series grand final at Constance Belle Mare Plage on March 29, 2022 in Port Louis, Mauritius. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

He shot to fame with Boyzone and now enjoys a new lease of life with former Westlife star Brian McFadden as part of Boyzlife.

But Keith Duffy also loves his golf and as he prepares to tee it up in the Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort in Donegal from August 16-20, he sat down for our Quick 18 to talk all things golf, music and life.

1. How was your golf?

I am very happy at the moment. I am not playing as much as I usually would and, as you are aware, it’s a game you have to play regularly to keep your standard. You can’t just jump in and out. A big percentage of Irish amateurs have a habit of jumping out of the car and going straight to the first tee and that’s not the way to go. You have to get there an hour early, go to the range, get warmed up and get on the putting green to feel the pace. These are the little things we don’t do often enough if we want to be a little serious and competitive in the game.

2. How did you get started in the game?

When I was a kid, I was into every sport. I played Gaelic football and hurling for Trinity Gaels. Around the age of 13 or 14, my Mam and Dad got me a pitching wedge, an eight iron and a putter for Christmas. I grew up in Donaghamede, Dublin, and the odd time we’d get the 29A bus up Raheny Hill to the pitch and putt. But the majority of the time, I’d leave the putter at home and take the sand wedge and the eight iron to Fr Collins Park and just hit loads of balls.

I didn’t play golf, even though I would have liked to, and it was only in the later years of Boyzone in the late 1990s – when Ronan Keating got into golf – when I took it up. Ronan might have given me a set of clubs he wasn’t using any more. My golf lapsed for a few years, but in the last six years I have started playing again and got my handicap down from 18 to 8.9, which is the lowest I have ever been. I play a lot with Brian McFadden, who is a lovely golfer.

3. Choose your weapon: driver or putter?

As the old saying goes, you drive for show and putt for dough. So if the driver is going well, you can’t wait to get it out of the bag. I can drive it a long way, but I am not consistent. If you want to win things, you have to be able to putt, and we don’t practice it enough.

4. Links or parkland?

Parkland because that’s where I got my confidence learning the game. We have amazing parklands in Dublin. St Margaret’s, where I play, is amazing and I love Druids Glen and the Palmer Course at The K Club, which they have recently renovated all the fairways. Links golf can be impossible if the wind is up, but I played Waterville recently and had 36 points off 10, which was good shooting.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course?

Winning the Celebrity Series on the Legends Tour in Mauritius this year, beating Robbie Fowler by a shot. It was magical to feel, just for a second, how the pros might feel. There was €30,000 for the winner for their chosen charity. Knowing I was giving it to As I Am – which is for people and families affected by autism – was amazing.

6. Who’s your sporting hero?

Barney Rock. I was a 1980s kid when the Dubs were taking on Kerry every year. I play golf with him now.

7. Name an artist you especially admire.

It’s easy. Larry Mullen, the drummer from U2. Just a class act. A real rock star. A guy that holds his cool. Very grounded and down-to-earth, generous with his time. I was a drummer as a kid and when I got my emergency tax back after a summer job at 15, I bought myself my first five-piece drum kit, a Pearl Export, with that money. I spent all my time listening to U2, learning every single drum beat Larry Mullen ever made up. Larry would be in the top 100 of all time. When we lost Stephen Gately in 2009, Larry invited us out to LA to get a bit of downtime to get away from the hustle and bustle. He was a hero for me as a child and meeting him as an adult, he was an even bigger star.

8. What’s your golfing ambition?

To play Augusta.

9. Name your dream fourball and the venue.

Shane Lowry, Tiger Woods and Gary Player at Joondalup Resort in Perth, Australia, which is just stunning.

10. If you could change something, what would it be?

I’d get rid of streaming. It’s killing us. I’ve just brought out a new album with Brian McFadden, and it’s on all the platforms, but there’s nothing like having a CD with the booklet inside and the messages at the back. It’s called Old School and I have hard copies. It’s very important to me because it’s the first album I wrote myself, with Brian. My dad, Sean, was a great musician and he A&R’d the album with us. I dedicated the album to him because we lost him very suddenly and shockingly in January. So his picture is on the back page with a poem I wrote. When you download or stream, you are just listening to the music but not understanding the artist.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be?

I might need more than one! Back in the 1990s we got to perform with Pavarotti in Italy and on the same stage that day we had BB King and Joe Cocker, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin and Mariah Carey – and at the time it was a bit of a blur. If I had a mulligan, it would be at some stage in the 1990s to slow down and appreciate it more.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be?

Abu Dhabi Golf Club. It’s the most beautiful golf course, with the clubhouse in the shape of an eagle. It brings back great memories of being in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Brian and we got to play with Gary Player there one evening. You have to stay in the cart with the heat, but you have the speaker stuck to the side and for me that’s heaven, playing with buddies, listening to music and playing golf in the sunshine.

13. What’s your favourite par three?

The third at the Old Head of Kinsale. It’s not long, but if the wind is up, you have to be accurate or you are in the Atlantic Ocean.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To listen before I speak.

15. What’s your most treasured possession?

The first thing that comes to mind is my new album with my dad’s picture and the poem. A copy of that CD as a keepsake.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

My swing is not attractive at all.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time?

Tiger Woods or Gary Player. Gary is 86 this year, and he does 200 sit-ups, 200 press-ups a day. He has a positive mental attitude and time for the kids coming up. Tiger speaks for himself.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness.

The people you love being healthy and happy. I am 48 this year, and if there’s anything I know, it’s your health is your wealth and happiness within your family is imperative.

Take advantage and watch the Irish Legends thanks to a reduced ticket offer:

www.legendstour.com/ticket/irish-legends-presented-

by-the-mcginley-foundation