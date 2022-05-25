Quick 18 with David Cannon: The way Seve played was beyond belief

His pictures are iconic. The famous, triumphant sequence of Seve Ballesteros holing what turned out to be the winning putt in The Open at St Andrews in 1984 or an accelerating Carl Lewis, elevated and mid-stride, en route to winning gold in the long jump at the Los Angeles Olympics that summer.

Getty Images photographer David Cannon has done it all over the past 40 years and during last week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, he became the second recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism.

1. How was your golf? I’m driving it well. The fact I have about 25 putter says it all.

2. How did you get started in the game? My dad, John, cut me down an old three-wood and took the lead weight out of it when I was two-and-a-half.

3. Driver or putter? And why? It used to be the putter. I was never a good driver of the golf ball. But now it is the exact opposite thanks to the new equipment and at 67. I still don’t hit it far enough, so I am trying to get back to hitting a draw.

4. Links or parkland? It has to be links. I love the Sunningales of the world but being by the sea at Turnberry or Royal St George’s is just special.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? Probably capturing Seve holing that putt on the 18th at St Andrews in 1984. I first played with him in a pro-am at my home club in 1976, two months before Royal Birkdale. Seve was always my choice at St Andrews that day. Getting that putt to go in the side door was pure willpower. Even Seve admitted that. My favourite picture is of Seve at The Open in 1988. He didn’t wear a hat, so you could see his face and I just loved the shape of his body curving back as he hit that shot. Aesthetically, it was a very pleasing picture.

6. Who’s your sporting hero? Seve. It was just his whole character. The way he played the game of golf was beyond belief. And he was a close friend. Ernie Els and Rory would be up there too, if I had to pick three. Three generations. Outside golf, it would be Gary Lineker.

7. Name a photographer you especially admired and why. In golf, Leonard Kamsler, a New Yorker who worked for Golf Magazine. He was the only one who could do these high-speed swing sequences using a Hulcher camera, which was a beast to use.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? On my day, I can be dangerous off 12. I’ll never break 70 again, but I’d love to break 80 around Hoylake again. When I was a member in the 70s, I only managed to break 70 once there.

9. Name your dream fourball and name the venue. Seve, Rory and Ernie on the Ailsa Course at Turnberry. It would be Seve and me against the boys. Ernie and Rory would absolutely love that as well. I’ve played with Ernie a few times and he’s unbelievable. But Seve in matchplay was incredible. That Ryder Cup match with Tom Lehman was amazing.

10. If you could change something about modern golf photography, what would it be? We’ve always had a problem with camera noise, so I’d never go back. We have now gone to totally silent mirrorless cameras, and they are incredible. In the film days, you could take five pictures a second. The most recent digital cameras with mirror shutters took 12 pictures a second. But these latest ones can do 30 pictures a second and they’re silent. It’s beyond belief.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your golfing career, what would it be? You always miss pictures. I would love to have gotten that picture of Faldo up the tree at Pebble Beach on the par-five 12th in the 1992 US Open. I followed him to the turn and we had deadlines for transmitting pictures. He was out early and got a great picture of him on the ninth, where he’d buried his ball in the grass on top of a bunker. He was on his hands and knees searching for the ball and I thought, great picture, I’m going in. But I walk into the media centre and everyone is laughing at the TV pictures of Faldo up a tree at the 12th, going “Where’s Jane?”

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Turnberry. My mother was based there with the RAF when it was an airbase during the war. She told me some great stories. It means a lot to me that place, and it’s the most beautiful place to take pictures. Whatever they say about Donald Trump, he has transformed that golf course. If I had to choose an Irish course, the Old Head or The European Club.

13. What’s the favourite club in your bag? I love playing around with a sand wedge. Give me a bag of balls and a sand wedge and I am quite happy.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? I’d love to have been good enough to make a Walker Cup team. That would have been my ultimate achievement.

15. What’s your most treasured possession? The slide of Seve Ballesteros on the 18th at Andrews. It’s scanned now, luckily. But the original slide is precious. And the picture of Carl Lewis in the long jump at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. It’s the picture I’m most proud of technically as a photographer. It was on the cover of Time Magazine. I used a slow shutter speed and it was quite low light. I am pretty sure he only did one jump that night. Tony Duffy, who is probably the sports photographer I most admire, sat in the crowd and got that famous head-on picture of Bob Beman from Mexico in 1968. So everyone wanted to replicate that with Carl Lewis in ’84. There were a hundred photographers doing the face-on shot, so I went for a picture of him as a sprinter and managed to talk my way into a slightly illegal position at the side of the track. The English accent in America works like a dream.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? I’d love to have been a better driver of the golf ball. That’s what hampered me as a young amateur. I had a quick hook under pressure.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why? It’s Seve. But Tiger is the player I’d most admired. Had he stayed fit physically, the mind boggles at what else he might have achieved.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? Playing golf at Turnberry with my two sons, Chris and Toby with dinner afterwards with my first and second wives and my daughter Millie. Toby is only 12, but he already hits it past me and Chris is a pro on the Sunshine Tour.