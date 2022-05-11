Quick 18 with Cormac Costello: ‘We got beaten by Mayo and I’d love another crack at them’

Cormac Costello is one of the outstanding Gaelic football forwards of his generation with seven All Ireland medals and a string of other titles to his name.

He’s also a keen golfer and while he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet and chase that single-figure handicap, the Whitehall Colmcille star loves nothing better than a round at Clontarf Golf Club, where his father, Dublin county board CEO John Costello, is a long-time member.

He took to the game on a family holiday in Kerry and with connections in the Kingdom, it’s no surprise a Kerry footballer ranks highly amongst the players he admires most.

Even his favourite current golfer hails from Listowel.

1. How’s your golf? Up and down. I haven’t played in a while. I play for the craic and a bit of enjoyment rather than taking it too seriously.

2. How did you get started in the game? My dad. He’s a member in Clontarf and whenever we went down to Kerry on holidays, myself and my dad, my little brother and my uncle used to go out and play in Killarney. There are some lovely courses down there so that’s how I got started.

3. Choose your weapon. Driver or putter? And why? Driver. I just love letting rip. That’s what I like doing.

4. Links or parkland? Why? Parkland. When you miss big on a parkland course, you could land on another fairway whereas in links golf, it’s very unforgiving. Definitely parkland.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? Probably on a team holiday in Thailand a few years ago. We played there in 2015 and the course was just amazing. It was in Phuket and the weather was spectacular. Unfortunately, I was the one paying up at the end of that round. I was playing with Rory O’Carroll, Jason Sherlock and Davy Byrne. I think Rory won that day. As for the best golfer in the squad, I’d probably go with Lee Gannon.

6. Who’s your sporting hero? Katie Taylor. She’s electric, isn’t she? She’s brilliant. She’s just the complete role model. The way she goes about her business in a quiet way and every time she goes out, she executes. She’s just a hero.

7. Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why. When I was younger, it was Mike Frank Russell who played for Kerry. He was a very agile corner forward, he was very good in front of goal and broke my heart as a Dublin fan a few times. He was a sharpshooter. He was definitely one.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? I want to get my handicap down to single digits. But not just yet. I still have a lot of football to play so maybe down the line. I don’t want to start too soon.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue. Tyson Fury, the world heavyweight champion. I’m a bit of a boxing fan. Then I’d go with Chance the Rapper. He’s one of my favourite artists. I love “All Night”. And then Leonardo DiCaprio. I just love all his movies. It would be me and Tyson against the two lads and we’d play at Elm Park. (Laughs).

10. If you could change something about golf or GAA, what would it be? Gaelic football is fine but they could give me a few more mulligans in golf.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your football career, what would it be? Probably the All Ireland semi-final last year against Mayo. We got beaten so I’d love another crack at them.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must. It just has to be Augusta. Sorry. Every year when the Masters comes along it just looks so fresh. It just makes you want to run out and hit a golf ball. I probably wouldn’t shoot the lowest score but I’d love the chance to find out what I could shoot.

13. What’s your favourite par three? It definitely has to be the downhill 12th at Druids Glen with the Celtic Cross in the tee. I remember there was a Dublin GAA golf classic there and I was helping out, giving out the water and bars of chocolate to the lads from a golf buggy. We got to play the Closest to the Pin on the 12th and I hit the green. That’s probably the highlight of my golf career so far.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf. I wish I was a bit younger. The legs are starting to go (laughs). The body is starting to ache a bit after training now. I’m 27.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (golfing or otherwise)? God forbid there was a fire. What would be the first thing you’d grab? I’d probably grab the dog. I have a lovely dog called Puma. She’s an American Bully. I like dogs and she’s great. She’s only just gone one, but she’s brilliant.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? My putting. As you could see there, I missed a few five footers. What do they say? You drive for show and putt for dough.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why? My favourite golfer at the minute is Corey Conners, the Canadian golfer. I just like the way he plays. He’s just solid and very rarely has a bad hole. Obviously, Tiger would be the favourite of all time and Shane Lowry is just a hero. He’s playing serious golf at the moment.

18. You probably didn’t know Corey Conners is from Listowel… Canada. Finally, what’s your idea of perfect happiness? Wow. That’s a tough question. Waking up on a beach somewhere. I love a nice, hot and sunny climate.

