Play it again, Sam

Bridging the gap: Portumna’s Sam Murphy is focused on making the transition from boys to mens competition. Photo: Pat Cashman

Top-class amateur golf is a young man's game these days, and Portumna Golf Club has a diamond in the rough in teenager Sam Murphy who will bid to add the Connacht Stroke Play Championship title to his Irish Boys triumph this weekend.

While Douglas' Peter O'Keeffe (38) won the Munster Stroke Play by seven shots two weeks ago and Joe Lyons won that title at 47 last year, Murphy will have to overcome the likes of Irish golf's latest young superstar in Kilkenny's Mark Power (20) as well as a host of current internationals.

Power is now a star for Wake Forest University and the red-hot favourite to pick up his first Irish title as a senior as he heads the elite, 75-strong field with a handicap of plus 5.1.

The two-time Irish Boys champion is flying high after finishing runner-up after a playoff in the Brabazon Trophy in Nottingham, then going on to reach the semi-finals of the Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale.

But many will be keen to see how local favourite Murphy (18) fares on the course where he finished tied sixth behind Castle's Peter McKeever last year.

Yes, this year's field is far stronger but so too is Murphy -- his handicap has plummeted from +0.5 to +3.3 -- who closed with a seven-under 65 to win the Irish Boys title by eight strokes at Thurles just a month ago.

It was a win that had the phone and email buzzing in the Murphy household with offers of college scholarships in the US.

Coaches from Kansas, Arkansas, Phoenix and California are all keen to land one of Ireland's most promising young stars.

But this sixth-year boarder at Cistercian College in Roscrea is happy to have another event to play in a Covid-19 affected year before he dons the scrum-half's jersey for the winter and settles down to attack the Leaving Certificate.

He knows that winning will be a tall order but he also knows he has home course advantage on his side as he bids to take another giant step forward in his career.

"I came tied sixth last year, but it is all experience, and I am looking forward to this weekend," Sam said. "I'd love to give it a go. I've been scoring well in Portumna for the past couple of weeks and had a couple of low rounds.

"The course is playing tough, and the greens are going to be really fast, but the players will love it because Portumna is a really well-structured layout.

"There are some challenging par threes - the fifth (207 yards), 10th (206) and 18th (198) are long off the back tees. And the par-five 17th is a tough hole, if you are only one or two ahead you still have a lot of work to do. It's going to be a test and the short game is really key there."

Murphy's win in the Irish Boys was hugely impressive, and he's playing well enough to be a factor thanks to nine years of hard work with Glenlo Abbey's PGA professional Gary Madden and the efforts of the GUI's Neil Manchip and Stephen Hood.

Men's golf is a step up from the Boys game but Murphy knows what he has to do to bridge the gap.

"The difference between Boys and Men is short game," he said. "I'm getting it out there now in terms of length, but they get up and down from anywhere, so that's been a big part of my practice this year."

He'd love to make the Irish team next season, and he's inspired by the likes of Power, who is expected to make the Walker Cup side.

"Mark is playing unbelievable," he said before reminding himself that they are following the same path. "His name is on that Irish Boys trophy twice."

Power and Murphy aren't the only ones chasing silverware in the 72-hole championship sponsored by the Murray Timber Group.

The event is the penultimate stop in this year's Bridgestone Order of Merit with the current leader, Alan Fahy taking his place on the starting grid in Portumna.

Although a win is missing from Fahy's 2020 resume, the Dun Laoghaire golfer's consistency has been rewarded with a haul of 158 points, leaving him clear of Mullingar Scratch Trophy winner Jason Rackard (128) and Munster Stroke Play champion O'Keeffe (118) with just two events remaining in the series.

McKeever is back to defend his first senior title having pipped Waterford's Eanna Griffin to the post in June last year while reigning Bridgestone Order of Merit champion, Rob Brazill will hope to recapture the form that propelled him to the chequered flag last season.

Indo Sport