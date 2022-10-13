Play In Pink seeks administrator after big year

Strength to strength: Play In Pink at Dromoland Castle for the Women’s Irish Open

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI) is looking for a Play In Pink administrator to help run a charity that has raised almost €2 million for breast cancer research since 2014.

The part-time role, which is for a two-year fixed contract for 21 hours per week, pays €18,000 a year to carry out a number of office administration and other tasks, including co-ordinating communications on Play in Pink activities and maintaining the list of clubs registered for Play in Pink, along with a list of all donations received.

The full job spec is available from careers@breastcancerresearch.ie and CVs should be emailed to the same address by tomorrow, October 14.

Play in Pink raised €1.5 million between 2014 and 2021, and with 188 clubs registered this year, it expects to add another €400,000 to that total before Christmas.

“This is all thanks to the Lady Captains all over the country who put Play in Pink in the diary each year,” said national coordinator Miriam Hand, who is grateful to ambassador Mary McKenna and a host of volunteers for their support.

The NMCRI was a charity partner at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle. The club raised an incredible €29,500 through its Play In Pink Day this year.