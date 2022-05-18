Parkinson’s Golf Network takes off

Just 15 months after starting from scratch, a group of Irish golfers with Parkinson’s Disease has raised €28,000 for Parkinson’s Ireland.

They have also built a growing golfing community, the Irish Parkinson’s Golf Network, and are eagerly seeking their first female members and more players from Northern Ireland.

Englishman Charlie Appleyard contacted Parkinson’s Ireland in February 2021 looking for players to compete in a Four Nations event at The Belfry.

By word of mouth alone, Ireland assembled a team featuring (pictured left to right) James Quinlivan (Faithlegg), Kevin Fitzsimons (Co Sligo), Alex Banahan (Beaverstown), Adrian Grey (Tralee), Padraig Barry (Ballykisteen), Gerard Loughnane (Cregmore), Cormac Mehigan (Adare), Billy Davis (Elm Park) and Gerry O’Connor (Worplesdon).

England took home the trophy but the Irish Parkinson’s Golf Network now has 30 players.

“We played with celebrities and sponsors on the final day and had a very good time,” said Mehigan, a consultant in the Emergency Medicine Service department at University Hospital Limerick, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three and a half years ago.

“We had our first outing at Faithlegg on March 21 and have further outings planned for Portumna on June 9 and another at Tullamore Golf Club on August 18 with an overnight at the Bridge House Hotel.

“We were raised quite a bit of money last year and gave Parkinson’s Ireland around €28,000 and are looking at venues for an event of our own in October 2023.

“We have no lady members yet, so perhaps there are not many ladies with Parkinson’s who play golf, though the partners of our players do play in our outings.

“We are also not particularly well represented from Ulster but have made contact with Sarah Banville, the Golf Ireland Inclusion Co-ordinator.

“We are plan to use some of the money raised to get people with Parkinson’s into golf by getting them lessons.

Parkinson’s Disease sufferers interested in trying golf should contact cormacmehigan@btinternet.com or Padraig Barry at pandcbarry@gmail.com.