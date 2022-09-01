Parkinson's Disease golf team seeks sponsorship

Golf is a tremendous sport for people living with Parkinson’s Disease and after the massive success of last year’s inaugural 4 Nations, Ireland’s team is looking for help to compete again at The Belfry from 11-12 October.

“So it’s €11,000 for participation and an additional €7,500 for corporate sponsorship for the Irish team,” explained Ronan O’Kelly, a new member of the team, who has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the money at www.gofundme.com/f/irish-parkinsons-golf-team-4-nations

The team raised €28,000 last year and grew the Irish Parkinson’s Golf Network (IPGN) to some 30 players.

“We would very much like to highlight the IPGN group and to encourage new members,” Ronan added. “The 4 Nations is a great way to highlight what we do and drive new membership.

“Many people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis find it hard to continue participating in sports or hobbies as the disease progresses. Our message is that PD shouldn’t discourage people and just because your physical strengths diminish doesn’t mean you can’t have a very enjoyable and continued relationship with sport and our group are a great example of that.

“Many people initially treat a PD diagnosis almost as a death sentence when it just isn’t. Yes, it’s progressively debilitating, but with adjustments life can continue to be very rewarding and in some ways even improve.”

If you are interested in sponsoring the Irish team, contact Ronan at ronan@gysti.com or 086 2255001.