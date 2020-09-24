O'Rourke wins at K Club, then pops the question

A scintillating 64 put Conor O'Rourke on the way to victory in The K Club Pro-Am - just 48 hours before he got engaged.

The 28-year-old from Naas posted an eight-under-par 64 on the Palmer North course to win by four shots from Glasson's Colm Moriarty.

Padraig Harrington, playing competitively for the first time since March, carded a two-over-par 74 that left him in a share of 22nd as he prepares to tee it up at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle today.

O'Rourke would love to be joining the Ryder Cup skipper in Ballymena but he is already beaming after proposing to girlfriend Amanda Davitt on Sunday.

He was certainly pleased to make the most of the invitation from Michael Fetherston, the resort's new owner, to tee it up at a venue where he now practices regularly.

"It's a great feeling," said O'Rourke, who won the Irish Scratch Series at Luttrellstown Castle earlier in the week with an impressive 66.

"My goal was just to shoot the lowest score I could. I've got quite good when I get it going to keep the train moving. I was seven-under through 10 and getting excited but I did put on the reverse for about an hour in the middle.

"I had a little word with myself and it was a case of trying to be a bit patient rather than pressing too hard. But it was a nice round of golf. Nice to get a score in early and just exciting to be back playing tournament golf full stop.

"I was so appreciative to get to turn up and prepare for a golf tournament. The buzz is different to the cash games you play with your friends. I've been lucky that I've got to play a couple more than most and I've managed to take advantage."

O'Rourke produced some early fireworks in Straffan reaching the turn in 29 shots with birdies at the first, third, fifth, seventh, eighth, and ninth. His back nine, in comparison, was staid but he still managed to come home in two under 35 with birdies at the 10th, 17th, and 18th offset by a dropped shot at the par-three 14th.

Conor added: "I went a bit mad on the front nine there and the putter got hot. To be honest I played some lovely golf and got it rolling on the greens. It was a combination of everything, not just the putting. I stuck it in nice and close on seven and eight and then rolled in a 20 footer on nine, followed by a 35 footer on 10.

"I was in the groove at that stage, I was only seeing pins and birdies. I have got more comfortable with keeping the foot down when it's on. It's something I have worked on."

Banbridge's Richard Kilpatrick and amateur partners John Stuart, Richard Stuart, and Ger O'Brien won the team event with 89 points.

Indo Sport