O’Neill makes it two from two to seal Connacht U18 Boys’ Open Championship

Malahide’s Gavin O’Neill made it two wins in as many weeks when he raced to an emphatic eight-shot victory at the Connacht U18 Boys’ Open Championship in Castle Dargan last week.

O’Neill, who won the Irish U18 Boys’ Open by three strokes at Athenry two weeks ago, opened with an eight-under 64 to lead by four strokes and stretched his lead to five with a level par 72 before closing with a 67 to win on 13-under par.

He won by eight shots from New Forest’s Adam Kelly, Baltinglass’ Joseph Byrne and Galgorm Castle’s Joshua Hill.