O’Neill crowned Irish Boys champion at Athenry

Malahide’s Gavin O’Neill credited his PGA professional John Murray for his help after he claimed a three-stroke victory in the Irish Under-18 Boys’ Open Championship at Athenry.

Tied for the lead with Douglas’ James Walsh heading into the final round, O’Neill made three birdies and four bogeys in a one-over 71 to win from Galway Bay’s Adam Challoner on one-over 281 and add the title to the Irish Under-16 crown he won last year at Lurgan.

He joins an illustrious list of former winners including Damien McGrane, Richie Coughlan, Michael Hoey, Rory McIlroy, Niall Kearney, Paul Dunne, Robin Dawson and Mark Power.

O’Neill’s level-par front nine helped him into a four-shot lead at the turn and while he bogeyed the 11th, 12th and 16th, the Dubliner won the title in style with a birdie at the 18th.

Challoner won the Under-17 title, to add to his second placed finish, after a level par round of 70.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet”, O’Neill told Golf Ireland after the win. “I’m relieved the 18 holes are done, but I’m delighted with the win. My golf has really taken off. The help from John Murray and being on the Irish panel this year has been phenomenal.”

O’Neill now holds the Under-18 title, and is the current Under-16 champion until the 2021 event in August. He admitted he was surprised to come out on top in Athenry.

“I wasn’t quite thinking I’d get that close this year, because I still have another year at Under-18s. My golf really stood up this week. I can’t believe it.”

He opened with a 72 to lie three strokes behind Lisburn’s Ross Campbell whose 69 gave him a one shot lead over Douglas talent Walsh.

Four players shared the lead at halfway as Galway Bay’s Paraic McGrath and Luke Cunningham were joined by Cork’s Morgan Cain and Walsh on one-over as Oughterard’s Liam Boyce moved into the top 20 with 68.

The cut for the top 50 players and ties fell at 18-over 228 on day three as Challonder fired five birdies in a 67 to move up to fourth place on four-over.

Challonder closed with a fine 70 to finish three shots behind O’Neill with Roscommon’s Thomas Higgins, Malone’s Adam Buchanan and first round leader Campbell tied third on seven-under.