Old friends are best - the team of ‘65

The crowds might not be the same as those of yesteryear but those who do traipse the fairways to watch Ireland’s great amateur events retain the passion that’s been driving amateur golf here for more than 125 years. They were there for all to see at Mullingar on Monday to watch Jake Whelan win the Mullingar Scratch Trophy for Grange, 30 years after Paul McGinley did the trick for the Rathfarnham club to secure his Walker Cup place Many of the same faces in the gallery in Mullingar were also at Lahinch the previous week to see Co Sligo’s TJ Ford win the South of Ireland title. Two-time champion Rupert de Lacy Staunton made the pilgrimage from Roscommon to west Clare and walked the front nine in scorching heat with an alacrity that belied his 78 years. He then spied an old friend at his usual perch on the back of the ninth green. The great Vincent Nevin, now 87, is a fellow two-time winner of the South, which he first tried to attend as a 13 year old in 1947. “It was 70 years ago that I cycled from Ennis to Lahinch with my first cousin to watch Brud Slattery playing John Burke in the final,” he said. “But we never got in to see him. It was 1947 we threw our bicycles on the path in front of Tommy Frawley’s pub on the main street, walked down the lane that came out at the third tee and Tom Ahern, who was a staunch member and future captain of Lahinch was there with a money bag over his shoulder. “‘That’ll be half a crown each, lads,’ he said to us. “And we said, ‘Sure our bikes aren’t even worth half a crown.’ So we told him where to go and decided to go home.” Old friends, Rupert and Vincent got chatting and wondered aloud if they were the only surviving members of the Irish team that won the European Team Championships on Ireland’s first appearance at Royal St George’s in 1965. Not only had the likes of GUI Secretary Bill Menton and non-playing captain Cecil Ewing passed away, so too had team mates, WE McCrea, Joe Carr and Tom Craddock. “Is Michael Craigan still alive?” they wondered aloud. Enquiries to Malone Golf Club revealed good and bad news. Michael Craigan’s son David got in touch to let me know that while he had sadly buried his mother Vivien just 24 hours earlier, the winner of the 1963 and 1965 West of Ireland Championship is indeed still with us, hail and hearty at 88. Phone numbers for messrs Nevin and Staunton were passed on. “What great timing,” David wrote back, happy his father would have old friends to call in such difficult times. “Dad has a scrap book full of the exploits,” he said. “Amateur golf was such an adventure back in the 50’s and 60’s. Hence why he waited a while before marrying mum!”