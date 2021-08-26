New-look Glasson Lakehouse is a stunning addition to the Irish golfing landscape

Location is everything when it comes to attracting people to see your golf course, but while Glasson Golf Club is ideally situated in the very centre of Ireland, it’s the stunning views of Lough Ree and Killinure Bay that have allowed David Jones to truly show off the brilliance of Christy O’Connor Jnr’s original design.

The Co Down based golf course architect and former European Tour player was called in by Matt Ryan and Paddy McKillen Jnr from Oakmount, the new owners of Glasson in Co Westmeath, to revamp the course last year.

The brief was open up the views to the water from what is now the four-star Glasson Lakehouse Hotel, and by adding one new hole and turning two par-fives into par-fours on the lower part of the course, Jones has turned what was a par-73 slog into a hugely enjoyable par-71 test measuring 6,731 yards from the championship tees.

Returning this week to revisit the course, the Long Fellow, as he’s affectionately known in Irish golfing circles was enormously satisfied by the grown-in and the success of the new holes.

“I had the pleasure of revisiting my new holes at Glasson this week, and what a transformation,” Jones explained. “We didn’t have the most favourable of weather over winter to bring the new holes through, but I am so happy with the outcome.

“Nearly all memorable courses start with a great setting, and Glasson is a classic in that regard.

“Christy Junior always regarded it as one of his best. He and I were good friends, so in revising five holes on the back nine, it was a lovely chance for me to honour our friendship, and try if possible, to add to his legacy.

“It’s one thing to design good holes, but to give them character and a bit of natural drama is a different kind of challenge. At Glasson, I believe I have done just that.

“I’m sure Christy wouldn’t mind me saying the two big par fives near the end could be a bit of a struggle for many golfers.

“By converting them to shorter par fours, I think the enjoyment factor for the majority of golfers is enhanced, and the course, the hotel, and all the new facilities have blended really well.”

Glasson was always a fun place to visit, the onsite hotel and the warmth of Tom Reid and his family making it an ideal place to escape for a day or two.

It had an old country house feel, but it is now hugely improved with the redesign offering a trendy, youthful vibe for families and groups with the retro-style decor in the guest rooms (complete with old-style record players), outdoor chill-out zones complete with hot tubs, a heated outdoor pool, and oodles of activities from cycling to kayaking to keep the family amused.

Director of Golf Lynn McCool is no stranger to what a top-class destination should offer, having worked at The K Club and Lough Erne Resort in similar roles.

But she’s really excited about what’s available now at Glasson at a time when golf is trying to appeal to a younger demographic and families.

She’s thrilled by how the public has embraced the new look and the unique ambience of this stunning lakeside retreat, situated just a 75-minute drive from Dublin.

“At a recent PGA meeting, we talked about the importance of delivering a joyful environment for all members and guests at golf clubs,” she explained. “I really believe we have achieved this and more at Glasson Golf Club with the re-development of the golf course and the refurbishment of the hotel.

“We have put a lot into creating an exciting golf course both with the new holes and the presentation of all 18, ensuring to deliver that ‘wow factor’ experience for all golfers to enjoy.

“Après golf, members and guests get to choose from a variety of truly great dining experiences. Glasson Lakehouse is unique. The atmosphere is electric, and there is such a feel-good vibe throughout the property. Each room has a record player, and a choice of vinyl LP records are available in the foyer to take and play in your room as you get ready for the evening ahead.

“It’s magical, and our golf groups are loving it. Glasson Lakehouse has to be seen to be believed, and I am so proud of our amazing team on the ground for making it happen.”

Newly appointed superintendent Joe Kinnear is manicuring the course, which will be playable year-round now that extra drainage has been added to the lower holes and all fairways have been sand capped as part of what will be a new sanding programme.

The new holes are a big improvement on what existed before with the par-five 14th now a challenging par-four with its sensational new green complex. The new 15th plays around 350 yards back up the hill through what was a wild area between the 14th and the old 16th.

From there, you play a par-four from an elevated tee to fairway and green protected by three new lakes before taking on the signature par-three 17th and the newly rerouted 18th where the green has been moved left.

The golf course has always been an enjoyable test, but the changes made by Jones and the multi-million euro investment in the property makes it a must-visit destination, even if you’ve never hit a golf ball in your life.

The onsite lodges are not yet available, but the four-star hotel boasts a variety of luxury rooms — classic rooms, family rooms, luxury suites and even dog-friendly rooms.

All rooms are spacious and include free WiFi, a TV, mini-fridge and an en-suite bathroom with a shower, while suites also come with a living room area and a balcony.

For dining, there’s the new Bonnie’s Restaurant which offers diners panoramic views of the resort as you enjoy a menu inspired by fresh local produce. Snuggly located just off of Bonnie’s is Tom’s Fish & Tackle (named in honour of the former owner), which is a shebeen style pub and is ideal for a casual pint, post-dinner tipple or a warming drink before taking in a round of golf.

As well as golf, activities on the nearby lake include fishing, swimming, and kayaking. There are also many trails and woodlands to explore if you enjoy walking, cycling or running, while you can also opt for some fun group activities such as archery, clay pigeon shooting or axe throwing.

It’s also just 20 minutes from Athlone town, where you can explore top attractions such as Athlone Castle, Baysports floating water park, Athlone Viking Ship Cruises, as well as many great shops, restaurants, and bars.

Add to that the outdoor cinema in summer, the snooker room and the outdoor terraces, and it’s a family-friendly getaway destination in the heart of Ireland that’s well worth a visit before winter descends.

Factfile

Glasson Golf Club

Address: Glasson Lakehouse, Killinure, Glasson, Co. Westmeath, N37 HX45

Tel: +353 90 6485120

Hotel reservations: +353 90 640 9072

Email: reservations

@glasson lakehouse.ie

Golf group bookings: golfsales@glasson lakehouse.ie

Website: www.glasson lakehouse.ie

Green fees: Golf Ireland rate, midweek €50; weekend €60

Society rates: Midweek €40; weekend €45

Buggy hire: Yes, €40

Club hire: Yes, Taylormade €35, Wilson €25.

Electric trolleys: No

Range Balls: Yes €2, 20 balls

Signature hole:

17th Par 3 (originally the 15th)

Par 3, Blue 184 yards, White 172yds, Yellow 123 yards, Red 109 yards

Director of Golf Lynn McCool writes: The 17th hole is set out on the shores of Lough Ree and it is one of the most photographed holes in Irish golf. It is worth taking the short walk to the back tee box to capture a full view of the green and the hazards that encircle the green.

Anything short will be swallowed by the lake which spans the width of the green. Into the breeze fight the urge to swing harder. Precision is everything in this hole so be sure to select a stronger club which will carry the full distance required to land on the green. Usually a club more than you think.

Membership: Full €990 per annum; Under 35, €790; Couples, €1,650; Overseas, €450; Student €350; Junior, €180.

Nearby clubs: Athlone Golf Club, Mount Temple Golf Club, Moate Golf Club

Instruction: Lessons by PGA professionals Lynn McCool, Colm Moriarty, Phillip Murphy

Group Classes, Beginners Ladies Get into Golf, Beginners Gents, Kids Under 10’s, Junior Under 16, Teenage girls.