New date for Hermitage Ladies Scratch Cup

Hermitage Golf Club is preparing to host one of its most important events of the season, the Ladies Scratch Cup.

Traditionally played in May, there is a new date this year with the 49th edition of the 36-hole set for Sunday, 1st August.

The Hermitage Ladies Scratch Cup is the longest running ladies scratch cup in the country.

Along with its longevity, the event has always maintained a high quality field and the organising committee are confident that this year will be no exception.

Previous winners include such luminaries as Curtis Cup player Mary McKenna, a nine times winner of the trophy, and Scotland’s Belle Robinson, one of the first women to receive honorary membership of the R&A in 2014.

Another winner of this trophy is Leona Maguire now on the LPGA Tour, a three times winner, and Catriona Mathew (nee Lambert) Captain of the European Solheim Cup team.

Hermitage made history in 2016 having the first home winner in Ciara Casey, and she beat the field again in 2017 therefore making history for Hermitage two years in succession.

LPGA Tour star Stephanie Meadow also competed in the scratch cup for many years before she moved to the USA.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Hermitage website www.hermitagegolf.ie

The closing date for entries is Friday 23 July 2021.