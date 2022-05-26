National Golf Links of America to host 2030 Curtis Cup

The National Golf Links of America in New York will host the 46th Curtis Cup Match from 7-9 June 2030.

This will be the third USGA championship conducted at National Golf Links, which has previously hosted the 1922 and 2013 Walker Cup Matches.

Opened in 1909, the Southampton course was designed by Charles Blair Macdonald, who guided the course’s development over its first 30 years.

Macdonald’s tenure included the inaugural Walker Cup Match in 1922.

Led by playing captain William C. Fownes Jr. and with a side that included Bob Jones, Charles “Chick” Evans and Francis Ouimet, the United States won the first Match, 8-4.

National Golf Links of America was the home club of George Herbert Walker, USGA president in 1920, when the event was conceived, and the man who donated the trophy. The Walker Cup Match returned to National Golf Links in 2013, when the USA Team defeated GB&I 17-9.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome back the USGA, The R&A and some of the finest amateur players in the world,” said Michael X. McBride, chair of the Golf Committee for National Golf Links. “George Herbert Walker truly valued the camaraderie and level of play involved in team competition, and for National Golf Links to now be involved in support of the women’s amateur game is a special moment for all of us associated with the club.”

Future Curtis Cup venues: 10-12 June 2022, Merion; 2024 Sunningdale; 2026 Bel-Air Country Club; 2028 TBD; 2030 National Golf Links of America.