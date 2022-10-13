Mulranny takes Jack O’Sullivan after playoff

Connemara Isles were hoping to round off a sensational year with victory in the Jack O’Sullivan Trophy. But it was not to be as the Galway men fell in a sudden-death playoff to Mulranny on Mayo soil

Connemara Isles won the first leg 4-1 on home turf and after returning from Athlone with the All Ireland Men’s Four-Ball and the silver medal from the Fred Perry Trophy, hopes were high that they could add another Connacht pennant to their growing collection.

Winning at Mulranny was never going to be easy and it proved impossible in the end as the home side used their local knowledge to the fullest.

Only Gerry Folan and Joe Walsh managed a win for the visitors and with the scores tied at 5-5, a sudden-death playoff ensued.

It fell to Fergus Rothwell and JJ Kelly to take on Folan and Walsh and it was the Mayo duo who pulled it off with a birdie at the first tie hole.

Jack O’Sullivan Trophy, 2nd leg, Mulranny Golf Club.

Mulranny beat Connemara isles 4-1

(Mulranny names first)

M Scanlon & M Corrigan bt C O’Flaharta & P M O’Flaharta 6/5; D Ryder & P Fitzgerald lost to J Walsh & G Folan 1 hole; C McDonnell & G McDonnell beat L O’Maoloadha & S O’Cualain 4/3; F Rothwell & JJ Kelly beatt S Seoige & P Sullivan 3/2; B Ainsworth & R Barry beat P DD O’Flaharta & P O’Sulleabhir on 21st.

Playoff: F Rothwell & JJ Kelly beat G Folan & J Walsh with a birdie at the first extra hole.