Mulholland and Taylor shine in British Seniors

American Mike McCoy won the R&A Senior Men’s Amateur Championship as English-born Canadian Terrill Samuel was crowned Women’s champion at Royal Dornoch.

With both championships played concurrently for the first time, McCoy was almost able to enjoy a lap of honour in the final round.

The 59-year-old, who will lead next year’s US Walker Cup team, closed with a 78 in strong cross winds and still won by seven shots from fellow American Lee Porter on three-over 283.

Castlerock’s David Mulholland tied for eighth on 13-over with Royal Portrush’s Mark McMurray and Douglas’ Karl Bornemann a shot further back in joint 13th.

Adrian Morrow closed with a best of the day 69 to tie for 21st with Jody Fanagan on 296.

English-born Samuel (61) won the Women’s title by two shots on 22-over 309.

Malahide’s Alison Taylor was the leading Irish finisher in 16th on 322 with Sheena McElroy tied 17th, Laura Webb tied 23rd, Gertie McMullen tied 31st, Mary MacLaren 34th and Kate Evans tied 37th.



