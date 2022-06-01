Moyvalley set for huge 54-hole charity marathon

The 12th at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort, with Balyna House in the background

Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort in Co Kildare is set to host a golf marathon on Wednesday June 22.

Organised by Shabra Charity, the Oliver Brady Memorial event will see golfers take on 54 holes in one day.

Rita Shah, co-founder of Shabra Charity, said: “I feel emotional but happy that Shabra Charity has fulfilled the late Oliver Brady’s promise to deliver the first Gene Sequencing Equipment at the Mater hospital, Dublin. We have raised over €1,000,000 and this will benefit the people of Ireland.”

The laboratory at the Mater hospital is performing diagnostic genetic testing for cardiology patients with suspected inherited cardiac conditions and is expanding to develop a national testing cardiac gene sequencing service.

To take part in the challenge each golfer must raise €500 for the charity, with companies and supporters of Shabra Charity, founded by Mrs Shah and the late Mr Brady, getting involved.

A limited number of places are still available.

Those interested in taking part should email golfoperations@moyvalley.com for details.