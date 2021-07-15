Morgan doubles up as Irish Blind Golf numbers surge

Irish Blind Golf continues to go from strength to strength with a host of new members joining during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation is looking forward to a busy season, and there have been some superb performances with Patrick Morgan Jnr already a double winner.

He won the first outing of the year at Elmgreen last month, racking up a career-best 45 points to win from Wally Roode and Marion Hegarty.

Patrick followed that with another winning haul of 39 points at Grange Castle, four points better than Adrian Downey as Roode completed the podium.

Wexford’s Oliver O’Connor was the winner of the third event of the season at Beech Park.

Oliver is one of the new members alongside Dublin’s Éamonn Gallagher, Marion Hegarty and Tom O’Rourke, Ennis’ Damien Slattery, Clonmel’s Owen Cooney, Waterford’s Patrick Roche, Newry’s Hugh Gallagher and New Ross’ Paddy Power.

The next outing is at New Ross Golf Club tomorrow, July 16 and Irish Blind Golf, which owes a debt of gratitude to Dr Handa of ISPS HANDA for his support, wants more blind golfers and their guides to join them.

For more information, email Eddie Maguire at edmaguire43@gmail.com.