Monkstown eighth in Pro-Captains Grand Final

Monkstown’s Cian McNamara and Donal Delaney finished tied eighth in the Skycaddie PGA Pro-Captain Challenge Grand Final at Argentario Golf Resort in Italy.

The former Junior Open and South of Ireland champion and the Monkstown captain won the Irish qualifier at Roganstown in June to take their place in the Grand Final in Tuscany against representatives from another nine PGA Regions.

They had 40 points on the opening day to lie tied sixth, just two points behind Kedleston Park’s Ian Walley and Carl Barker, who led by a point from Vale of Llangollen’s Matthew Davies and Gary Tweedie and Sandwell Park’s Jon Bevan and Andrew Fowler.

But while they had a respectable 38 points on the final day, their total of 78 left them five behind Morpeth’s David Clark and Steve Redpath, who had a whopping 46 points to win on a countback from Baberton’s Jordan Gallagher and Jim Downie, Walley and Barker and Davies and Tweedie with 83.

Bevan and Fowler were fifth with 80, while Fairwood Park’s Llewelyn Miller and Andrew Shepherd shared sixth with Surrey Downs’ Craig Cowper and Lawrence Wilton.

McNamara and Delaney tied with Royal Ascot’s Robert Daw and Hugh Whittow as Whipsnade Park’s Philip Abbott and Neil Brown finished 10th.