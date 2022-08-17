Monaghan a cut above in Connacht Under 16s

Evan Monaghan finished a magnificent third in the Irish Under 16 Boys Order of Merit following his one-shot win in the 2022 Connacht Under-16 Boys Open at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Tullamore golfer opened with a sensational, four-under-par 66 to share the first round lead with Roganstown’s Mark Cadden, who caddied for Hugh Foley in yesterday’s AIG Irish Amateur Close final at Headfort.

Monaghan turned in

one under par before

coming home in three-under 31 thanks to an eagle three at the 14th and a birdie at

the 16th.

In round two, he made three birdies and five bogeys in a two-over 72 to win by a single stroke from Douglas’s Sean Reddy, who closed with a best of the week 65 at the Leitrim club, and Royal Belfast’s Finlay Eager.

Ballykisteen’s Gordan Sillett finished in fourth on one-over par after consistent rounds of 70 and 71 with Galway Bay’s Caelan Coleman, Greystones’ Dylan Holmes and Roganstown talent Cadden completing the top five on two over par.

Enniscorthy’s Sean Cooper was eighth on four over after a 73, with Naas’s Calum Duane and Ardee’s Harley Phipps rounding out the top 10 in a tie for ninth on five over.

Eager, who won the Ulster Under 16s at Bangor and was second in the Irish Under 16s at Lucan, claimed the Under 16 Order of Merit from Douglas’s Jack Murphy, the Leinster and Munster champion, who did not compete in Carrick-on-Shannon as he was competing in the Boys Amateur Championship.