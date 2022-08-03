Minister Collins wins Captain’s Prize at Lahinch

Minister for State Niall Collins topped the poll to win Captain Jim Nolan’s Prize at Lahinch Golf Club.

A 12-handicapper, Mr Collins played with his brother James, and friends Richard Hickey and Donal Byrnes in Saturday’s qualifying round and made the 28 who teed it up in the nine-hole play off on Sunday.

“It was a team effort,” he told the Limerick Leader. “My brother James caddied for me on Sunday. Richard Hickey and Donal Byrnes were out on the course acting as ball spotters as you could lose a ball quite easily in the treacherous rough in Lahinch.”

He won after a countback with 58 points, adding: “It is the biggest golf competition that I have ever won. Most people lucky enough to win a captain’s prize would only ever win one in their lifetime so it is a big honour.

“I’ve been a member since I was a boy. We’ve been going to Lahinch on family holidays since we were children.”

Mr Collins, whose father Sean and mother Marian are both past captains of the club, was thrilled to have his picture taken with his friends and a Limerick flag in front of the bronze, ‘Rampant Goat’ statue behind the first tee.

“It’s another win for Limerick,” he added after heading a field of some 400 entrants. “Everything went for me over the two days. I played well and got a few lucky breaks. You have to have a share of good luck to win something that big.”

Lahinch Golf Club captain Mr Nolan presented Mr Collins with a painting by Peg Quinlan of the sixth green looking across the bay towards Liscannor.