Memories of ’47 still fresh for Vincent Nevin

Lahinch has a magnetic quality that draws people back to the Co Clare links year after year.

There is no better example than Vincent Nevin, now 88, who religiously climbs the dunes every summer to watch his beloved South of Ireland Championship.

Winner of the Irish Close in 1969, the West in 1972 and the South in 1976 and ’78, this year’s pilgrimage was particularly notable for the former Irish international.

It marked the 75th anniversary of the time he cycled (aged 13) from Ennis to watch the great John Burke face Brud Slattery in the final and never saw a shot of Slattery’s famous win.

“It was 1947. My cousin and I threw our bicycles in front of Tommy Frawley’s pub on the main street, walked down the lane that came out at the third tee and Tom Ahern, who was a staunch member and future captain of Lahinch, was there with a money bag over his shoulder,” he recalled.

“‘That’ll be half a crown each, lads,’ he said to us. And we said, ‘Sure, our bikes aren’t even worth half a crown.’ So we told him where to go and decided to go home.”

He was reunited at Lahinch this summer with old friends in 1965 and 1972 champion Rupert de Lacy Staunton, and Pádraig Slattery, son of Brud and Captain of Lahinch in 2017, its 125th anniversary.