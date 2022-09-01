Meadow returns to inspire Portrush juniors

Stephanie Meadow returned to Royal Portrush as a special guest to present prizes to this season’s junior champions at the club where she played as a star amateur.

She handed out the silverware in a presentation ceremony which was also attended by Roma English, captain of the Ladies branch, and the men’s captain Ashley Moore.

Roma said: “Stephanie has become a role model and is such an inspiration for all our young members, and who knows, some of them might have aspirations of following in her footsteps. We were so pleased she took time to spend with our juniors. It meant an awful lot.”

Stephanie joined Royal Portrush aged 10 and was part of the team which won the Curtis Cup at Nairn in 2012, the same year she won the British Women’s Amateur. She turned professional in 2014 after moving to live in the US and now plays the LPGA Tour.

She presented the Stephanie Meadow Trophy to Jessica Allen for endeavour. Other prize winners included the junior girl’s champion, Farrah Park; junior boy’s champion Thomas Iliff, and the under-14 boys champion David Lockhart.

“Royal Portrush prides itself in having a very strong junior section,” Roma added. They represent the club’s playing future and that’s why we, especially the convenors, Richard Beggs, Elaine Cameron and Darren Pollock, invest so much time and effort in helping to develop their careers.”