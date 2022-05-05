McGinley looks back to pave the way forward for Grange

At the heart of it: Paul McGinley on site as the redevelopment project gathers pace at Grange

Five-time Open champion James Braid wasn’t just a member of the Great Triumvirate alongside Harry Vardon and John Henry Taylor.

When he retired from the tournament scene to become full-time club professional at Walton Heath, he became one of the most prolific course designers of his day, creating the King’s and the Queen’s courses at Gleneagles, to name but two, and remodelling countless others, including Carnoustie’s championship links.

Gleneagles was regarded as the finest inland course in the world at the time and so Grange Golf Club approached the great man in 1927 and asked him to revamp their Rathfarnham course, which had been extended to 18 holes just two years earlier.

Braid required money up front before making a visit and so Grange stalwart R.K. Love travelled to Walton Heath that December and paid him his fee of 35 guineas. It turned out to be money very well spent.

According to the club history, Braid was an immediate hit, discovering the site of the wonderful 13th green, sadly lost to the M50 motorway project, on his first visit.

The course he created was a huge success, with the double par-three start to what is now known as the original, par-68 Love Course, one of the most unusual in Irish golf.

While the encroachment of the M50 at the 13th prompted the club to make plans for the future and create six new holes on the lands adjacent to Marlay Park, two of which are now incorporated into the par-71 Sheahan Championship layout, the future of Grange is now being constructed.

Health and safety concerns, coupled with advances in technology, forced the club to seek solutions to the challenges presented by the modern game and they turned to their favourite golfing son, Paul McGinley, for solutions.

The result is a five-year project the winning 2014 Ryder Cup captain has taken to his heart.

Forced to shorten the first due to the danger of flying golf balls to housing and traffic -- it was once 222 yards and a three wood for most mortals -- he used the extra space to create a wonderful short game area and putting green in front of the clubhouse in 2018.

Working in phases, McGinley and his design partner Joe Bedford continue to make changes to the course that will test the cream of Irish golf during the AIG Irish Women’s Close from June 11-14.

When the project is complete, it will have cost the club around €1 million. But McGinley is so passionate about the course that made him one of the best players in the world, he’s offering his services free of charge.

“It means a lot to me and I really want to get this right,” the Dubliner said of the plans to ensure that Grange will continue to offer its members 24 holes, retaining the inner and outing 12s that make it the envy of its neighbours while still allowing the modest player to enjoy a fair test without diminishing the challenge of the Championship 18 for the scratch player.

“I am a big believer in the template and believe the pathway to the future is paved with stones from the past. I’m a great believer in revisiting the thoughts of the designer, and so I have spent a lot of time revisiting the thoughts of the original designer, James Braid.

“I was involved in the reconstruction of Wentworth and I’ve also been a design consultant for Sunningdale over the last five years and all that work was based on looking at old photographs and the design philosophies of Harry Colt in the case of those two courses.

“With my design colleague Joe Bedford, we looked at a lot of literature on James Brand, examined old photographs of Grange and spoke to a lot of the older members about adhering to his philosophy in terms of his bunker and green designs. We are not reinventing the wheel.”

The current phase of the project includes changes to the second, which allow players to travel safely from the clubhouse to the seventh tee on the old Love Course (a regular starting hole for the Outer 12) without forcing them to cross the 18th and third fairways and across the back of the second green.

McGinley recommended building a new bridge opposite the second green, but it required giving players on the second tee a clear line of sight to the new bridge, requiring the removal of 3,000 sq. m. of material from the front of the tee and a complete rebuild of the teeing area and the first green.

With the help of DAR Golf, the second green has been recontoured to offer more pin positions in the left half of the putting surface, while the ring of seven bunkers has been reduced to three, all of them built to McGinley’s specifications.

“I like people to be able to see the result of a shot,” he said. “The common denominator with great bunkering is you can see out of all the bunkers. So what I’ve tried to do at Grange is not make them so deep that you can’t see the putting surface, but make them deep enough where you are not chipping out of them.”

McGinley’s biggest challenge is testing the low handicappers without unduly punishing the higher handicap players.

As a result, the “pimples” that pinched the start of the third fairway, not to mention a cross bunker 60 yards short of the green, have been eliminated.

A similar cross bunker has also been removed at the par-three eighth and Braid style chocolate drops and mounding created down the left side of the hole, giving the higher handicappers a chance to run the ball into the green.

The cross bunkers at the driveable fifth are also gone, but new trees have been planted long left to make big hitters think twice about taking a driver while also protecting the sixth tee box from wayward shots.

“Grange was never about overpowering the golf course,” McGinley explained. “It was always about moving the ball both ways and accuracy and course management. Yes, you have to think about the young players and their fast ball speeds, but this is also about making the course playable for the likes of my Mum, who plays off 28.

“We are on a journey, and it’s not about making the golf course easier it’s about adhering to the old James Braid principles and being aware of the different levels of player in the club, so a hole is challenging for someone who can carry it 320 in the air and also fair for my mother, who hits it 180 yards.”

The Grange project is being carried out in bite-sized pieces with seven holes now completed and plans to redo three or four holes every year with the eventual redesign of the six academy holes and their seamless integration into the Braid design key to the configuration of the par-71 Sheahan Course and the two 12-hole loops.

“Everybody thinks we have loads of space, but the inner nine in Grange is on a very small footprint print for modern standards, so we have to box clever as a result,” McGinley said. “I’m not doing this for a fee. I am doing it because I love this club and this course, and I want to get it right. There is no room for mistakes, and I am sure the end product will give the members what they want and deserve.”