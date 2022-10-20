McEvoy thrilled restoration brings back Druids Glen

Peter McEvoy loves Ireland – his paternal granny is from Donegal and his dad went to Clongowes and even played rugby for Leinster and unofficially for an Irish XV.

He also respects Pat Ruddy, hugely admired his late design partner Tom Craddock and loves their brilliant Druids Glen creation.

He was hired by the resort’s owners, the Neville family to renovate Druids Glen, which because of COVID, was eventually carried out in partnership with Jeff Lynch from (re)GOLF Design, putting a new set of clothes and a little extra muscle on a wonderful frame.

Judicious tree removal has given the Druids Glen room to breathe again and with the new owners keen to get the Irish Open back again, it was vital it was updated to keep pace with technology

“I think Druids Glen was a wonderful golf course and it is not so much that we wanted to change that – far from it – but it’s more the game has changed enormously for elite golfers since it was built 30 odd years ago,” McEvoy says. “In those days, a good strong player would hit the ball 275 yards. Now they hit it well over 300. It’s a massive difference. So we tried to restore the challenge that was there rather than change the course. That meant gaining additional yardage, which wasn’t that easy because the tees were pretty well back most of the way.

“If you think we’ve got a problem with distance now, you should see what’s coming. The strength and fitness and ball striking of the young kids nowadays shows us they are going to hit the ball even further.”

McEvoy and Lynch removed obsolete bunkers, toughened the challenge around greens and thinned out the trees in order to restore lost width.

“I think Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock did a fantastic job so we didn’t want to make massive changes,” adds McEvoy, who visited Ruddy before starting. “There is only really one really big change and that’s the new green site on the fourth hole. That was prompted by trying to gain some length and we found an amazing green site and could use the old green as the back tee for the fifth and gain some yardage there as well.

“It had got to a stage where the course had got a lot easier for elite players and much harder for the club player. So we’ve tried to restore that balance. It’s freer now but the bunkering and the available pin positions on the green sites will make it much tougher for the elite players, I think.”

Around 300 yards have been found, making Druids Glen around 7,450 yards and McEvoy is hugely grateful to the Neville family for their support and the opportunity to put into practice what he’s learned as a designer.

"I have talked to lots of other golf course designers and we are all guilty of the same thing," McEvoy says of his maturity as a designer. "When you first start, you are so full of boyish enthusiasm you do make mistakes. You try to design 18 feature holes and it becomes oppressive by just trying too hard. As you get more experience, you try to keep a bit of balance, calm down a little and take the opportunities that nature provides."