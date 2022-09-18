McClean looks to savour sweet success at last

Matt McClean is one of the nicest men in Irish amateur golf. He’s an absolute toff. A gent.

But the bearded Malone man should be heartily sick of being the nearly man on the Irish scene with a host of near misses in the championships to his name, including two painful runner-up finishes this year.

Like Pádraig Harrington, who became more well known for his near misses than his wins at one stage in the early 2000s, McClean knows that if he keeps putting his neck on the line, he will finally get that elusive first Major trophy and the floodgates may open.

“When you’re up there all the time, at some point, it’s going to pay off,” said the Belfast man (29), who is one of the big favourites for the AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship, which gets underway at Headfort this Saturday with the top 64 after Sunday’s second round qualifying for the matchplay stages on Monday.

“I’ve been told that a few times about knocking on the door, but I’ll keep on trying. Sometimes you look back and think you might have won four championships by now, but when it does come about, hopefully, it will feel all the sweeter.”

Harrington was never the sweetest swinger of a club, but he taught himself how to win and McClean, who is one of the three Irishmen picked for the Eisenhower Trophy in France later this month alongside fellow Walker Cup hopefuls Robert Moran from Castle and Kilkenny’s Mark Power, is learning how to get the job done.

“I haven’t won any of the major championships if you like, but I’ve been in a few semi-finals and finished second twice this year,” he said.

“I lost the Irish Amateur Open to Colm Campbell after a playoff and then Hugh Foley produced a great back nine to win the North. I was third in the Brabazon Trophy as well this year which was a good result, and got to the quarter-

finals of the West. So it’s all been close, but I haven’t quite been able to get it done. That’s going to be the next step.

“It’s not as if I was fourth or fifth and got up to second. I was leading in those events, so I know I can play the golf to get to first place. It’s just learning how to stay in first place that’s the next step. So I will just keep on trying and hopefully it clicks at some point.”

Having taken up the game at Balmoral at the age of 10 or 11, McClean played soccer and Gaelic football before the golfing bug bit hard in his mid-teens.

An optician by trade, he toyed with the idea of turning professional and started playing full-time amateur golf in 2018 with a view to giving it three years to see how good he could become. But with the pandemic wrecking 2020 and most of 2021, he’s still undecided on what to do.

He’s going to be 30 next summer and with the Walker Cup at St Andrews a big goal for 2023, he feels he will have to win big somewhere to have the confidence in his game to take the leap into the paid ranks.

It’s not that he’s lacking confidence right now – far from it. His belief in his game, honed by his lifelong coach Michael McGee at Malone Golf Club, has given him more consistency than he’s ever had in his career.

“I just tell myself you just have to keep playing the way you’re playing,” he said. “I’ve got my game to a level where I have the attitude that I can win anything I play in this year. It’s that attitude that’s the biggest factor when it comes to winning. I probably haven’t had that feeling any other year until this year, so I’ve just got to keep on trying and hopefully, that confidence continues, and I get over the line.”

While Peter O’Keeffe won a strokeplay edition of the Close at Tullamore last year, McClean was right in contention after carding a third round 66 before finishing tied 19th as the weather worsened in the afternoon and he shot 75.

He certainly won’t have it all his own way in Kells with O’Keeffe, Hugh Foley, Robbie Cannon and Paul O’Hanlon four past champions with the games to win.

While Mark Power is heading back to the US for the US Amateur and Mullingar Scratch Cup winner Joshua Hill forgot to enter, McClean knows it’s going to take some great golf, and some luck, to get over the line.

“It’s the last big event in Ireland this year,” he said. “I like playing parkland golf and I’m playing with Hugh Foley and Jack McDonnell for the first two days, so it’ll be a good event

“I’m in good form at the minute. I played well in Ballyliffin last week. It’s all about getting some practice in, and going in with the same positive attitude I do every week.”

As for winning, all he knows is that he feels better about his chances every day he tees it up.

“I feel more comfortable,” he said. “It’s just about getting more comfortable, that’s the thing. You’ve just got to get up there and hit it and not worry about where it goes.

“Winning the Close would be the ideal way to end the domestic season. I’ve still got the Eisenhower Trophy and I’ll go and play the US Mid-Am as well, but the Close is the last Irish event.

“It’s all well and good having seconds and thirds and fourths, but a win at the end of the year would be massive. I’ll just play my normal game and see how it goes. If I qualify, winning six matches in a row is a bit of a lottery, but I will try my best and see where it leaves me.”