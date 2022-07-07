McCabe back on top at The K Club

Portmarnock Links’ AJ McCabe claimed the spoils in the Flogas Irish Scratch Series on the Palmer South Course on Monday.

After missing the cut in the West of Ireland at Co Sligo and following a tie for 30th with a 62nd place finish in the Flogas Irish Amateur Open at The Island, McCabe was keen to get back to form.

He’d been forced to retire in the East of Ireland at Baltray but fired a 73 at The K Club to win on a countback from Gavin Tiernan with Seapoint’s Dylan Keating third with a 74.

Paul O’Sullivan won the nett with a 73 off a handicap of one while David McDonald claimed the second nett with a 74, also off one.

The Flogas Irish Scratch Series returns on 4 August with a visit to Mallow Golf Club in Co Cork, home of 2019 Amateur champion, James Sugrue.

The Elite Golf Series is now in its third year and continues to attract an incredibly talented field of male and female Irish golfers including LPGA winner Leona Maguire, LET player Olivia Mehaffey, Wake Forest’s Lauren Walsh, current Irish Girls and Women’s Close champion Beth Coulter, former Irish Women’s Close winner Anna Foster and Indiana’s Aine Donegan.

Top male professionals such as Jonathan Caldwell, Ronan Mullarney, JR Galbraith, Stuart Grehan, Brendan Lawlor, Conor Purcell, Robin Dawson, Conor O’Rourke, Paul McBride and Jonathan Yates have also teed it up.

Top male amateurs to participate include Peter O’Keefe, Paul Buckley, Marc Boucher, Louisville’s Max Kennedy, Florida Atlantic’s Alex Maguire and Grand Canyon’s Sam Murphy.