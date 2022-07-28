Mairead wins third Leinster title

It might have been a day of double celebration for the Poots sisters but Kanturk’s Mairead Martin was the big winner at Bray

The Cork golfer beat County Louth’s Ellen O’Shaughnessy to win her third Leinster Women’s Championship with Knock’s Katie Poots a semi-final loser on the day her younger sister Erin won the Duggan Cup.

A University of Louisville graduate, Martin beat Royal Portrush’s Hannah-Lee McNamara 2&1 in the semi-finals as O’Shaughnessy beat Katie by one hole.

In the Duggan Cup, Katie’s younger sister Erin overcome Grange’s Orla Smyth by two holes in the semi-finals as Greystones’ Sophie Lumley beat Bray’s Elaine Sutton by the same margin. However, in the final it was Erin who would prevail, beating Lumley 2&1.

The Championship decider was a high-quality affair but Martin was a worthy winner, closing out the match by hitting her approach close at the 17th.

“The final was up and down all day with one hole between us most of the match,” Martin said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​