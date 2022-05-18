Luttrellstown and Glasson capture awards

Luttrellstown Castle and Glasson Lakehouse were two of the big winners in the 31st Tipperary Crystal-sponsored Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards.

Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport Jack Chambers was the guest of honour at The Inn at Dromoland last week.

Publisher, Paddy McCarthy said: “Post-Covid, the game of golf and golf clubs are in a good place with most clubs reporting big increases in membership numbers.”

Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards — Best Links: Tralee (Munster), Royal Portrush (Ulster), Co Sligo (Connacht), Portmarnock (Leinster); Best Parkland: Hermitage (Leinster), Cork (Munster), Royal Belfast (Ulster), Ballinrobe (Connacht); Best Resort: Luttrellstown Castle (Leinster), Farnham Estate (Ulster), Castle Dargan (Connacht), Trump Doonbeg (Munster); Hidden Gem: Warrenpoint (Ulster), Hollywood Lakes (Leinster), Ballinasloe (Connacht), Tramore (Munster); Hidden Heartlands: Glasson Lake House; 9-hole Course: Castlegregory (Munster), Glenlo Abbey (Connacht), Sutton (Leinster); Golf Manager: Grainne Dorrian (Donegal GC), Clara Clarke (Knightsbrook), Keith O’Neill (Enniscrone), Karl Cullen (Faithlegg); Clubhouse: Douglas; Restaurant: Longcourt House (Newcastlewest GC), Meadow and Green (Ballinasloe GC); Boutique Hotel: Killeavy Castle.