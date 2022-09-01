Lough Erne prepares huge transformation

Lough Erne Resort is planning a multi-million-euro upgrade to reinforce its credentials as a unique ‘world apart’ leisure destination.

Refreshed interior styling will reflect the natural assets of the resort’s 600-acre private peninsula and harmonise with the water, wild countryside, and landscaped grounds that envelope its luxury accommodation.

The work is the second phase of a long-term investment commitment that will represent a greater focus on guest well-being and mindfulness.

It will be Lough Erne Resort’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US based TRU Hotels and Resorts and will begin with the creation of a new wedding pavilion in October.

The news of the long-planned investment comes just weeks after the PGA EuroPro Tour announced that its Tour Finale will be taking place at Lough Erne Resort from 19-21 October with some of the game’s up and coming stars set to play the Faldo Course, designed by six-time major championship winner, Sir Nick Faldo.

Joanne Walsh, General Manager at the resort said: “Lough Erne Resort is an incredible property. This investment will see the Resort transformed. Our old-world interiors are set for a makeover that aligns with the beauty of our countryside setting and the pursuits which we offer on Lough Erne.”

Lough Erne Resort Marketing Director, Jonathan Gallagher added: “We are set to elevate the Lough Erne Resort brand and interiors in a way that connects the physical to the experiential. Our people and place will be revitalised to create a luxury destination that connects mind, body and soul in the countryside.”

Lough Erne Resort first opened in 2007 and features two championship golf courses as well as a renowned Thai Spa and three restaurants, one of which is the 3AA Rosette Catalina, spearheaded by Culinary Director Noel McMeel, Executive Head Chef Stephen Holland and Executive Sous Chef Mark Winters where guests can indulge in a unique fine dining experience rooted in a simple philosophy – sourcing, preparing, and serving fresh food in season.

The Resort was acquired in 2015 by Lough Shore Road Limited, in a joint venture of US based Advantage Capital Holdings, Inc. and TRU Hotels and Resorts, LLC (who also serve as the Resort’s operators). TRU Hotels and Resorts, LLC is a hospitality investment and management firm also based in the United States.

The resort hosted the Flogas Champion of Champions World Championship at the end of July when over 200 boy and girls took part and 10 World champions — from Iceland, Spain, USA, South Africa, Slovakia, England and Scotland — were crowned.

Gweedore’s Padraig O’Dochartaigh was runner up and Powerscourt’s Adam Allahbachani third in the U19s as Balmoral’s Adam Doherty finished third in the U12s.