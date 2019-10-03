Leona set for final push to LPGA Tour

EVEN great players lose confidence but Leona Maguire believes she got just the boost she needed to polish off her season and capture her LPGA Tour card this week.

EVEN great players lose confidence but Leona Maguire believes she got just the boost she needed to polish off her season and capture her LPGA Tour card this week.

The Slieve Russell touring professional tees it up in the first round of the season-ending Symetra Tour Championship at LPGA International in Daytona Beach today knowing that just one more solid performance will catapult her onto the LPGA Tour next season.

The top 10 in the money list - known as the Volvik Race for the Card - earn automatic promotion to the big leagues and Leona is now fifth in the list with $90,610 after jumping two spots thanks to her timely tie for fifth in the IOA Golf Classic in Florida on Sunday.

"Last week was a really good confidence boost for me," said Leona, who has two wins among her seven top-10 finishes from 15 starts this season.

"I'm happy with my game, and it was great to have coach Shane [O'Grady] out at Alaqua [Country Club] to fine-tune things. I hopefully can build off the momentum and finish the season strong in Daytona."

It's not that the former world amateur number one was lacking in confidence before last week's result.

But having missed the cut in the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge and then followed a tie for 59th in the Garden City Charity Classic in Kansas with another missed cut in the Guardian Championship in Alabama, O'Grady's visit to Florida undoubtedly helped.

The pair worked hard on putting in the off-season, and her improvement in that department has made all the difference.

Twelve months ago, she finished the season ranked 23rd for putts per green. This year she's fifth and now averaging under 30 putts per round.

She's also shooting more rounds in the sixties, improving to 41.3 per cent from 36 per cent last season.

The plan now is to finish the job at Daytona Beach where the 108-player field will be playing for a total purse of $250,000.

It's a four-round event, and with the winner's share a cool $37,500, her first task will be to make the top 60 and ties who make the cut.

With the players ranked from 11th to 26th on the money list all in with a chance of making the top 10 who win cards, there will be no shortage of pressure.

Like Leona, seventh-ranked Robynn Ree also has two wins to her credit this year, but she knows she can't afford to get complacent given the increased competition on the Symetra Tour this year.

Twelve months ago, Dana Finkelstein earned the tenth card with $60,168 from her 18 starts.

This season, 10th ranked Mind Muangkhumsakul sits in the hot-seat with $81,046.

"It all comes down to this to finally decide who will be on the LPGA Tour next year," said Ree. "There have been incredible, historic numbers for all in the top-10 right now and it will only get crazier.

"I'm focused on making the cut and taking advantage of the event being four days by steadily working my way up the leaderboard. All I need is a good finish to see my dreams come true."

Indo Sport