Lee Mallaghan’s big golfing legacy

Tyrone businessman Lee Mallaghan passed away on June 6, aged 82.

He will be remembered not just for the remarkable success of Powerscreen International but for his ready smile and his purchase and loving restoration of historic Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

As Conor Mallaghan reminded mourners last week, his father’s friends used words such as modest, humble, fun, honest, hardworking and gentleman to describe a man whose contribution to Irish golf should not be forgotten.

“What Lee did for golf was remarkable,” said Seamus Smith, former General Secretary of the Golfing Union of Ireland, who worked closely with the late businessman, the Mallaghan family and Honorary Treasurer Rollo McClure to establish the GUI headquarters and the 22-acre National Academy at Carton House.

Thanks to his foresight in seeing the benefits of having the national governing body at the resort, Golf Ireland now has facilities the envy of world amateur golf, with the Montgomerie and O’Meara Courses available for all Irish amateur teams.

Former GUI President Albert Lee turned the sod on the HQ and Academy in February 2004 and the project opened in July 2006.

“Lee was fantastic, and it was great to work with him and his son Conor,” Smith added.

“We were made so welcome at all times.”

With his vision for Carton House realised, he took immense pleasure and pride in his role as President of the golf club for 15 years and delighted in seeing the club win its first national senior pennant, the 2020 AIG Senior Cup.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.