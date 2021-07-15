Lahinch Golf Club gears up for South festival

Captains’ Johnny O’Brien and Margaret Cooney drove into office under glorious sunshine at Lahinch Golf Club on Sunday evening after postponing their Drive-In for the past 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Captains Johnny O’Brien and Margaret Cooney drove into office under glorious sunshine at Lahinch Golf Club on Sunday evening after postponing their Drive-In for the past 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club is eagerly awaiting next week’s 119th staging of the Pierse Motors Volkswagen sponsored South of Ireland Championship.

A field of 150 of Ireland’s leading amateur golfers tee it up in 36-hole strokeplay qualifying over the Old Course on Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22, with the top 64 qualifying for the matchplay stages which begin on Friday, July 23 and conclude with the semi-finals and final on Sunday, July 25.

The field is excellent, headed by Walker Cup players Mark Power and 2018 champion Caolan Rafferty with the handicap cut off this year falling at plus 1.7, one stroke lower than the norm in recent years.

Pat Murray may fancy his chances of adding to his 2012 victory after the Clontarf Golf Club man won the Newcastlewest Senior Scratch Cup last weekend.