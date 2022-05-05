Kitt makes Arnold Palmer Cup team

Maynooth University’s David Kitt has been named on the International Team to compete in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup at Golf Club de Geneve in Switzerland from July 1-3.

MU will be represented by both Kitt and Barry Fennelly (Programme Director) who was named as Assistant Men’s Coach for the International side earlier this year.

Earning his place on the team as the R&A Student Tour Series Order of Merit Champion for 2021-22, Kitt becomes the fifth Maynooth player to compete with the world’s best college players at this prestigious International event.

Maynooth University participants: 2022 David Kitt; 2021 Allan Hill; 2020 Caolan Rafferty; 2018 Ronan Mullarney; 2017 Stuart Grehan; 2016 Stuart Grehan; 2015 Gary Hurley; 2013 Gary Hurley.