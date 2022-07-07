Kitt enjoys Arnold Palmer Cup win

David Kitt, a Maynooth University Paddy Harrington golf scholar and third Year Business Management student, was part of the International Golf team that defeated the USA to win the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup at Golf Club de Genève in Switzerland.

The International Team had 13 singles wins during the final day matches to secure a 33-27 victory with Kitt the only Irish player on the International Team that featured golfers from 18 different countries.

He earned his place on the international side as Europe’s leading male student golfer after winning the R&A Student Tour Series (Europe’s elite student golf tour) men’s order of merit title last April.

Kitt was the sixth representative from the Paddy Harrington golf scholarship programme at Maynooth University to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup with University students competing in a remarkable eight Arnold Palmer Cups – the event is set for Lahinch in 2024 – in the last ten years, a feat not matched by any institution outside of the United States.

Barry Fennelly, Manager of the Paddy Harrington Golf Scholarship at Maynooth University Office of Sport, and assistant men’s coach with the International Team, was on hand to help Kitt and the rest of the team throughout the event.

“It was an honour to work with such talented rising stars of the game at the APC this week, including our own David Kitt,” Fennelly said. “His contribution and level of playing at such a high profile International tournament is something he should be very proud of. He showed great sportsmanship throughout the week and is a credit to Maynooth University and our golf scholarship programme”.

Kitt may have fallen 2&1 to American Jake Doggett in the final day singles, but the former Irish Close runner-up will learn much from the experience.

The Maynooth University star teamed up with Lorna McClymont to halve their opening day mixed fourballs with Palmer Jackson and Brooke Seay, then fell 3&1 in the afternoon foursomes with James Leow to Michael Brennan and Palmer Jackson before going down 2&1 with McClymont to Sam Bennett and Erica Shepherd in the mixed fourballs.

“Being chosen for the Arnold Palmer Cup International Team has been a huge honour for me and an amazing experience, topped off by our success in winning the tournament,” Kitt said. “I can’t thank Barry and the Maynooth team enough for the opportunity that the Scholarship programme has given me, along with the support of my family and friends at Athenry Golf Club.”