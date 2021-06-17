Kenmare set to rise from the ashes

Beautiful Kenmare Golf Club is hoping the return of its Summer Open Series each Friday can help the club rise from the ashes after its clubhouse was destroyed by fire on June 1 last year.

Building on its great success in 2020, the club has partnered with Laura and Bruce Mulcahy from “Mulcahys Restaurant” to help sponsor the series of 18-hole open singles stableford events for men and women each Friday from June to September.

Entrants will compete each week for “Mulcahys Vouchers”, with three qualifiers each week going on to compete in September’s Grand Final.

“Sadly, I’ll be too busy in the restaurant to play in the Friday Open, but I’m looking forward to welcoming the winners to see what we have to offer every weekend,” said Bruce, whose restaurant is committed to supporting local businesses and suppliers.

Kenmare’s original clubhouse was purchased by the club in 1927.

Sadly, an electrical fire destroyed the premises last summer, but the club has started raising funds towards paying for a replacement that pays homage to the original.

“It’s going to be slightly bigger,” revealed the club’s PR man Charlie Vaughan. “The building had 12 separate extensions done over the years, and the layout wasn’t great for golf or the social side, so the new layout is organised for both.

“With a new clubhouse and a lot of improvements being made to the course, it’s a great time for people to join the club,” added Charlie.

It costs €25 to enter the Summer Open Series. To book, email info@kenmaregolfclub.com or call 064 66 41291.