Keeling brothers on top in Faldo Series

Roganstown’s Keeling brothers are making their presence felt on the amateur golf scene with top boys talent Patrick edging out younger brother Sean for the Faldo Series Ireland Girls and Boys Championship.

Some of Ireland’s most promising juniors teed it up at Luttrellstown Castle Resort to compete for a prestigious invite to the Faldo Series Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi this October.

Mirroring the conditions, it was sunshine golf for the younger of the two brothers as Sean (14), tied 16th in the Mullingar Scratch Cup on Monday, led for much of the opening two days.

However, it proved to be Patrick (17) who weathered the final day storm best to capitalise on his solid early rounds, securing the overall tournament win and the U18 category on level par after rounds of 73, 71 and 72.

Sean successfully defended his U16 title to secure a return to the Europe Grand Final as Muskerry’s Jack Egan claimed the U21 category by two shots on three-over from Naas’ David Marshall.

Westmanstown’s Dara McNicholl made an albatross two on the 528-yard par-five second hole on day two en route to 13th in the Under 18 category.

Meanwhile, the Girls’ categories also welcomed a second sibling rivalry as Emma Fleming took on sister Kate in the U16 category and safely claimed the win by eight shots on five-over.

In the U21 category, Corrina Griffin was forced into a playoff with Lauren Kelly after a difficult final round but showed great composure to seal a much deserved wire-to-wire win after they tied on 18-under.

Speaking after the event, Matthew Faldo, Director of the Faldo Series, said: “It has been a truly brilliant week in Ireland, the hospitality from Luttrellstown has been incredible and with the course in immaculate condition it proved a pure test for the players.

“A really entertaining battle between both Keeling brothers, and congratulations to Patrick who played a very controlled game with a good tempo to secure the win over the three days.

“I am sure there was some friendly banter between them in the car home and it will be interesting to see both of them go head to head again at the Grand Final, along with Jack, who I am sure would have been up there if it wasn’t for the bogeys on the 14th!

“Congratulations also to both Corrina and Emma, who were very impressive through the week and managed Wednesday’s conditions well.”

Leading final scores and qualifiers for the Ireland Girls and Boys Championship —

Boys’ Under-21: Jack Egan +3, David Marshall +5, Jordan Boles +6.

Boys’ Under-18: Patrick Keeling E, James Mitten +2, Mel Deasy +3.

Boys’ Under-16: Sean Keeling +1, Adam Challoner +10, Eoghan Cassidy +11.

Girls’ Under-21: Corrina Griffin +18, Lauren Kelly +18, Shannon Hegarty +32.

Girls’ Under-16: Emma Fleming +5, Kate Fleming +13, Sophie Sharp +32