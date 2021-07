Knock’s Katie Poots was the runaway winner of the Munster Women and Girls’ Senior Open Championship at Tipperary Golf Club. The Ulster star shot rounds of 71, 67 and 75 to win by seven strokes on six-under 213 from Royal Tara’s Hannah Guerin and Ballykisteen’s Lauren Kelly with teenager Olivia Costello from Roscommon fourth in three-over par.

Edmondstown’s Evelyn Park won the best nett prize in Tipperary ahead of her clubmate Anna Abom.