Joy and agony for up and coming Irish stars

Jonathan Yates and Gary Hurley were all smiles last weekend. But October has been a difficult month for Ireland’s up-and-coming tour stars, with the third-tier PGA Europro Tour announcing it will be folding after this month’s Tour Championship.

Naas stalwart Yates (29) won the Emilia Romagna Alps Tour Grand Final in Modena to claim his first big individual win as a professional, while West Waterford star Hurley (29) put years of struggles behind him to finish eighth in the event and clinch one of five Challenge Tour promotions.

Hurley, who also won for the first time by claiming the Alps de Andalucia in June, finished fifth in the Order of Merit to earn a Challenge Tour card for 2023 and both men head to next month’s Second Stage of the DP World Tour Q-School in Spain with high hopes.

“The Alps Tour is fantastic; there is not a better third-tier tour,” Yates said. “The tournaments and the golf courses are fantastic. The level of golf this year was phenomenal. I’m going to go to the Second Stage of Q-School next, and then I will re-evaluate my schedule after this week’s result.”

Hurley was a member of the 2015 Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup side alongside Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin, Gavin Moynihan and Jack Hume.

He lost his way in recent years, but with performance coach Dr Edward Coughlan now a big part of his team, he’s managed to turn things around and take his career to a new level.

Amateurs Richard Knightly, Ruairi O’Connor, Stephen Cunningham and Stephen Grant, and professionals Brendan McCarroll, Gary McGrane, Robin Dawson, Rowan Lester, James Sugrue, Tim Rice, Darren McHale, Ronan Mullarney, Daniel Mulligan, John Hickey and Michael Young all fell at the First Stage of the Qualifying School.

But Hurley and Yates will be joined at next month’s Second Stage by amateur Robert Moran, Paul McBride, Conor O’Rourke, David Carey, Stuart Grehan and Conor Purcell, who also played on the Alps Tour this year.

Carey is exempt into the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School at Plantation Preserve in Florida next week. But the future is less than certain for the Europro Tour regulars Hickey, Mulligan, Mullarney, John-Ross Galbraith, Rhys Clarke and Luke Donnelly.

Dermot McElroy looks certain of promotion to the Challenge Tour via the Europro’s season-ending Matchroom Tour Championship from 19-21 October, where seventh-ranked Grehan, 30th-ranked Galbraith and 57th-ranked Mullarney need big weeks.

For others, such as Kilkenny native Luke Donnelly, it’s now a waiting game.

“Unfortunately, Matchroom didn’t think they could get going after 20 years,” Donnelly said. So it’s a problem to know where to play next year.

“The Europro’s five Challenge Tour spots will have to go somewhere next year, so when that’s announced, I’ll make a decision.

“A lot of guys are panicking, but I will wait until decisions are made and look to work part-time and practice for the five or six months of winter.”