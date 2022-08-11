It’s Richard the fourth at Newlands

Newlands remains one of Dublin’s great parkland tests and the Clondalkin course produced a quality leaderboard as it celebrated its first pro-am for 25 years last week.

Michael McGeady, Mount Wolseley’s Sean O’Donoghue and Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick shot four-under par 67s to share the spoils in the Ballymore Newlands Pro-Am.

The leading trio finished two shots ahead of Neil O’Briain, Waterville’s David Higgins, The Island’s Shane Jenkinson, Mount Juliet’s Brian Doheny and Royal County Down’s Lee Campbell.

Derry native McGeady set the early pace when he made his fifth birdie of the day at the 18th for his 67 before he was joined by O’Donoghue, who also birdied the last.

In the end, they had to share the spoils with Kilpatrick (inset), who birdied the second, third, 11th and 14th before following a bogey at the 17th with a closing four.

It was Kilpatrick’s fourth win from 14 starts this season, ensuring he remained top of the 2022 PGA in Ireland Order of Merit. The team prize went to Elm Park’s Peter Morgan who had 99 points with Charlie Conlon, Damien Dillon and Aleen Shine to win by three from Rathfarnham’s Cormac Hennessy and his amateurs Aidan McNamee, Tom Brophy and Alex Burns.

Meanwhile, K Club’s Liam Grehan and Tulfarris’ Simon Thornton topped the leaderboard in the Morrison’s BMW Cahir Park Pro-Am. The leading duo carded three-under-par 68s to win by one stroke from Glasson’s Colm Moriarty with Clontarf’s Eoin O’Brien fourth on 70.

Moriarty brought home the winning team, winning by 12 points with a whopping 111 points.