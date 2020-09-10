It's onwards and upwards for Tulfarris and Thornton

Simon Thornton holed a snaking 35 footer at the first extra hole to etch his name in the history books alongside Fred Daly as a three-time winner of the Irish PGA Championship.

But within minutes of his dramatic win over Glasson's Colm Moriarty at Roganstown Hotel & Country Club last week, the former European Tour winner was on the road to Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort on the shores of Blessington Lakes.

The Newcastle, Co Down based professional has been attached to the stunning Co. Wicklow resort as its touring professional for the past three years and seen first hand its remarkable transformation at the hands of PREM Group, who snapped up the lakeside gem for a reported €8 million in 2016.

Since then, PREM Group has invested an additional €6.5 million, building a stunning new, boutique golf clubhouse in 2019 and dramatically improving all aspects of the 18-hole championship course, designed by the late Patrick Merrigan.

Major improvements have been made to the grounds of an estate that sits on 200 acres of mature woodland against the backdrop of Wicklow's rolling hills, just a short drive from Dublin.

The self-catering golf lodges have been refurbished, a new restaurant has just opened overlooking the 18th green and new bar and foyer have also been added to the hotel, which boasts 16 new bedrooms.

Add to that the refurbishment of the original 90 bedrooms as well as six more in the nearby Manor House and it's little wonder that Tulfarris has quickly become a much sought-after play-and-stay venue.

Golfers are again flocking to a venue that hosted the Irish Senior Open in 2000 and two editions of the Europro Tour's Irish Masters.

"There have been huge improvements made to the quality of the golf course," said Thornton, whose win at Roganstown left him tied with former Open winner Daly, Paddy Mahon, Moses O'Neill and Joe McCartney as a three-time winner of the Irish PGA.

"The greens have all been improved and all the bunkers have been completely renovated from scratch. The driving range has been revamped and we have a spectacular new clubhouse.

"It is not a huge building but it's a lovely, modern design that meets our needs as the perfect check-in place for members and visitors with new showers and changing rooms and a fully stocked pro's shop.

"Tom O'Neill is the teaching PGA professional at the driving range, which is a great facility for him for giving classes to juniors, our growing membership and our guests. To be honest, it's all been positive here this year."

By converting suites into rooms, the hotel has increased capacity, meaning that Tulfarris can now cater easily for the play-and-stay market.

"Weddings took up all the rooms before but we have become a much bigger resort," Simon reported. "Golfers are beginning to discover us again and realise what good value we are in the current market. So our job is to keep spreading the word."

A play and stay package - a round of golf followed by a gourmet, three-course meal in the AA Rosette Fia Rua Restaurant and a full Irish breakfast the following morning - costs from €104.50 pp sharing.

