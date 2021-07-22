It’s Aces high for Ellen at Baltinglass

Having your first hole-in-one after 50 years playing the game must go down as the thrill of a lifetime.

So imagine the delight of Ellen Børresen as she made not one ace but two in the space of 11 holes in the Tuesday evening 12-hole social threeball at Baltinglass Golf Club in Co Wicklow.

“I couldn’t believe it,” reported 11-handicapper Ellen, a native of Norway, who has lived in Ireland for 10 years.

After opening with a par at the first, she holed a 54-degree wedge for her first ace at the 91 metre second and then went on to knock in a nine-iron at the 110 metre 12th.

“I have played golf for 50 years and never had a hole in one before,” Ellen added. “The second is a short par three over some water and there were lovely conditions with a bit of breeze from the back so I hit my 50 degree and after one or two bounces, it went straight in.

“It was a great surprise to see the first one going in and there were lots of high fives and fist pumps because it’s a regular threeball with captain, Michael O’Neill and Joe Mills.

“The second one, I nearly went to my knees, I couldn’t believe it.

“It was hole number 12, so I allowed for the sloping in green, hit my nine iron and it rolled a couple of metres and straight in again.

“We won the competition too and of course, the drinks were on me afterwards for everyone who was still there in the building.”

The US National Hole in One Registry calculated the odds at approximately 67 million to one when an Australian amateur pulled off the double in Melbourne in 2018.

However, Irish bookmakers BoyleSports felt those odds are too generous and calculated that when Naas five-handicapper Patrick Solon had two aces in a round in 2019, the odds were around 1.5 million to one.