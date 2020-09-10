It came home to me during lockdown just how far we've come in recent years

Leona Maguire is an Official Ambassador for the 20x20 Women in Sport Campaign

IT'S surreal to think that only a few weeks ago we were on lockdown, doing jigsaw puzzles and Zoom quizzes and now I am at Mission Hills Country Club at Rancho Mirage in California getting ready for my second major appearance in the space of three weeks, the ANA Inspiration.

Time goes by so quickly it's hard to believe that it's been two years since we launched the 20x20 campaign with the goal of achieving 20pc more media coverage of women in sport, 20pc more female participation and 20pc more attendance at women's events by 2020.

This week we launched the final stage of that campaign in partnership with my sponsors, KPMG. They've called it 'The Future for Women in Sport: Choose What's Next' and the message is simple: It's up to everyone involved in sport to ask questions of themselves and society so we can shape how that future plays out.

I think the whole 20x20 campaign has been fantastic because it really has helped to create more awareness of women in sport and there's been huge momentum and a great buzz right from the start. People have been going to the events and getting involved whether it's as volunteers or participating themselves, and that's what it was all about.

Even with the coronavirus lockdown, there has at least been a big rise in the number of people doing sport and exercise because it was one of the few things they could do. People no longer had these two-hour commutes to work and they've used that time to go cycling or running or just get out with their kids. Hopefully that momentum will carry on.

That's the thing about this next chapter of 20x20. It's all about people putting their own stamp on it. That's the exciting thing. What's next? And where will it take us?

Ireland has always had fantastic sportswomen and it came home to me during those Zoom quizzes in lockdown how far we have come in recent years. There were loads of questions about female sports stars and I remember people saying there's no way this would have happened a few years ago. The difference is that people know all the answers now because Irish sport probably has as many outstanding sports women as we have ever had, with Ciara McGeehan breaking records every other week and Katie Taylor winning another fight.

We have so many phenomenal athletes doing so many great things, it only makes sense they are household names and that more girls, and boys, are trying to emulate that success.

Us golfers are trying to do our bit too so it's great there are three of us here in California this week with Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey also teeing it up.

It's great to see some familiar faces from home because the weather is not a bit like home. It's 50C, which is something like 122F, so I've been taking it easy, staying in the shade as much as possible and conserving energy by limiting myself to nine holes in practice.

The good news is that the LPGA allowed the players and caddies to use buggies in practice and caddies can use them during the tournament if they want. My Scottish caddie, Gary Marshall gets to wear a bib instead of the usual jumpsuit they make them wear this week, which is just as well.

I played here as an amateur in 2016 and the event is usually played in April opposite the Masters, so it will get a lot of coverage this year with the FedEx Cup playoffs finishing on Monday.

Women's golf is getting more exposure all the time so it was great to play the AIG Women's Open at a venue like Royal Troon and see the R&A confirm Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, the Old Course at St Andrews and Royal Porthcawl as the next five venues. It's fantastic and I can't wait to play them.

A few years ago, hosting a Women's British Open at Muirfield would have been unheard of. So fair play to AIG and the R&A, they have done an incredible job securing those venues. You have to think that's tremendous progress. Since the LGU and the R&A merged there have been lots of great strides made for women's golf so that can only be a good sign for when Golf Ireland replaces the GUI and the ILGU next year.

As for my game, it was a bit hit and miss at Royal Troon so I am hoping to have all aspects firing this week. I'm just sorry that my friend Sophia Popov is not here because I was thrilled to see her win the AIG Women's Open.

In my opinion, a major winner should get a five-year LPGA exemption regardless of status, just as the men do. That said, I understand there's a rule and why they can't make an exception for her as it's affected lots of players in recent years.

This year has probably put the spotlight on the rule and that may prompt the LPGA to re-examine the rules surrounding earning an LPGA card in alternative ways without going to Q-School, as they can in the men's game.

Some of the commentary from the AIG Women's Open gave the impression that Sophia had come out of the blue but she has had a very impressive amateur career and it's just taken her a little bit of time to break through in the professional ranks.

We played Junior Solheim Cup together in 2009 and we've been good friends for quite a while now and I was slagging her for still wearing her Junior Solheim Cup mitts from 2009. I told her she needs to upgrade those to real Solheim Cup mitts in the next year.

A lot of people were inspired by her going from having no status on the LPGA Tour to all of a sudden being a major winner.

It shows the depth that's there and that any given week, anybody can win. If you play well enough and have things go your way, you never know what can happen!

Leona Maguire is an Official Ambassador for the 20x20 Women in Sport Campaign

