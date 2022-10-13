Irish Under 16s fall to England at Royal Birkdale

Under 16s: The Irish team that competed at Royal Birkdale

Ireland’s Under 16 team put up a brave fight but fell 21.5 – 8.5 to a strong English team in last weekend’s annual challenge match at Royal Birkdale.

It was an uphill battle after England won five of the six foursomes on Saturday morning to take a commanding lead into the afternoon singles.

While there were defeats for Caitlin Shippam and Kate Dillon, Olivia Costello and Hannah Guerin, Kate Fleming and Anna Abom, Donnacha Cleary and Mark Gazi and Harry McArdle and Sean Cooper, Jack Murphy and Sean Keeling put a point on the board with a 1-up win over Monty Holcombe and Charlie Croker.

In the afternoon singles. Murphy halved his with Holcombe and Cooper halved with Ben Bolton. But while Costello beat Isla McDonald-O’Brien 3&1 and Gazi beat Drew Sykes 5&4, Ireland went into Sunday’s singles 14-4 down.

The final day was far better for Ireland. Roscommon star Costello halved with Amelia Wan, Dillon beat McDonald-O’Brien 2 up, Gazi beat Croker 2&1, Keeling beat Holcombe 3&1 and Cooper beat James Brash 3&1.

However, England won the session 7.5-4.5 in tricky conditions.

Imogen Williamson beat Abom 5&4, Kris Kim beat Murphy 6&5, Ben Bolton beat Cleary 5&3, Nellie Ong beat Shippam 5&4, Chloe Tarbard beat Guerin 2&1, Drew Sykes beat McArdle 3&1 and Matilde Santilli defeated Fleming 3&2.

Roganstown’s Keeling was Ireland’s top scorer with two points in the first playing of the match since 2019.