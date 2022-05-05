Irish Schools titles decided at Milltown

Schools from Dublin, Meath, Mayo and Antrim claimed titles in the Irish Schools National Finals at Milltown.

In the Girls’ Senior Schools competition, Niamh Carroll and Chloe Maples Gaffney had 48 points to give St. Michael’s, Loreto Navan the title by a point from Rainey School, Magherafelt with Scoil Muire Gan Smal, Roscommon finishing in third.

Ireland girls’ international and Scoil Muire Gan Smal student Olivia Costello won the individual prize, on 30 points, one clear of Maples Gaffney.

Terenure College beat Presentation College, Athenry 3-2 to win the Boys’ Senior Schools title,

All five matches went to the last and while the Athenry boys won two of them on the 19th with wins for Aaron Gilligan over Thomas Abom and Liam Mulveen over Patrick Curran, Terenure proved too strong.

One hole wins for Edmondstown duo Michael McShane and Ben Edwards over Eoghan Burke and Rory Gallagher levelled the scores before Grange’s Dylan Timbs defeated Athenry’s Darragh McCartin by one hole to give the Dublin school the title.

In the Girls’ Junior Schools competition, the Sacred Heart School, Westport team of Sarah Corrigan, Mary Kate Lonergan and Mary Kate McHale won with 76 points, finishing two points ahead of Holy Child, Killiney (Sophie Hardy and Ellen Larkin) with Colaiste Eoin, Ennis (Aoife Cahill, Suzie Cusack and Lauren Fox) a point further behind.

Our Lady & St. Patrick’s College, Knock were crowned Boys’ Junior Schools National Champion as Rory Adamson, Charlie Collins and Ciaran O’Neill finished on 69 points.

The Belfast school finished one point clear of St. Brendan’s School, Killarney (Ronan Bennett and Luke McCan), with St Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway and Presentation De La Salle, Bagnelstown finished three shots further back.