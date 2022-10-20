Irish Schools golf season in full swing nationwide

The Irish Schools golf championships are in full swing and there was joy for Ballinrobe Community School and Portumna Community School in the Irish Junior Schools Connacht Regional Finals at Ballinrobe.

They will represent the Connacht Region in the Boys and Girls competitions at the National Finals at Milltown in April 2023.

Ballinrobe Boys made the most of their local knowledge to win the Boys event on a day of low stableford scoring in tough weather conditions. They had seven points to spare over Presentation Athenry.

Portumna Community School Girls were the big surprise of the day. Virtual unknowns before play, they let their clubs do the talking and with two cards to count, they had 85 points to finish a staggering 12 points clear of Presentation Athenry and 25 points ahead of third.

The outstanding individual score of the day came from 13-year-old Grace Donovan from Sacred Heart Westport, who had an incredible 49 points on her school debut.

Olivia Costello and Leah Lennon from Scoil Muire Gan Smal Roscommon were the Connacht Senior Girls team winners at Claremorris.

They had 61 points to win from sisters Ellen and Marykate Lonergan from SHS Westport in second place.

Marykate Lonergan won the individual title by three points from Kate Dillon from St Paul’s Secondary Oughterard with 40 points.

St. Brendan’s College Killarney won the Munster Junior Area Boys Final and De La Salle College Waterford the Senior Final at Castlemartyr.