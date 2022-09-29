Irish Mid-Amateur wins for O’Keeffe and Ross

Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe and Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross claimed victory on the Irish Men’s and Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Blainroe.

O’Keeffe (40) started bogey, triple bogey in the first round in his bid to win the title for the second time since 2019.

He fought back to card a level par 72 and added a 69 to take a two-stroke lead over Knock’s Simon Miskelly into Sunday’s final round.

He then closed with a course record equalling, six-under 66 to win by five strokes from reigning AIG Irish Amateur Close champion Quentin Carew from Castleknock on nine-under.

“Sometimes in tournaments it takes some time to get into the right gear,” explained O’Keeffe. “But I played nice and used my experience to get over the mistakes I made early in the first round and continue to push until the last hole.”

Ross opened with rounds of 74 and 75 to lead the women’s championship by nine strokes on one-under par from Skerries’ Maria Dunne, the former Curtis Cup player.

But she did not take her foot off the gas in the final round, carding a course record, three-under 72 to win by 19 strokes from The Island’s Gillian O’Leary on four-under par.

“It was a really enjoyable tournament and the fact that both the men and women played on the same course at the same time was really nice and added to the atmosphere,” Ross said. “The course condition was great and felt it suited my game and I’m just happy that I was able to win.”