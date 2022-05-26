Irish Legends set for Rosapenna

Paul McGinley can’t wait to host the second Irish Legends and raise money for local charities when he heads an all-star field at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort in August.

The iconic Donegal links will host the ‘Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation’ from August 16-20, with top names from the world of sport and entertainment, including local hero Daniel O’Donnell, adding to a unique set-up where amateurs get to play with professionals and celebrities, all under the full glare of the TV cameras.

Football greats such as Packie Bonner, Jason McAteer, Steve Staunton and Niall Quinn will be joined by legendary British & Irish Lions Scott Quinnell and Gavin Hastings while 12 time Irish National Hunt Champion Jockey, Ruby Walsh, will also tee it up at Rosapenna, along with Irish hurling icons DJ Carey and Anthony Nash, and former England cricketers Steve Harmison and Graeme Swann.

Keith Duffy, Brian McFadden, O’Donnell and Jimmy Nesbitt will also be there on the north-west coast.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting the Irish Legends again this year,” McGinley said. “Donegal is a big part of my heritage, my parents are from there and it’s great to be able to help out the local community.

“Similarly, when The McGinley Foundation was involved in Co Clare when I hosted the 2019 Irish open in Lahinch, all the money raised will stay in the local community.

“Rosapenna is one of Ireland’s premier golf resorts and I am very proud to showcase it to the pros and ams who will come to play. Last year was a big success, despite some tight Covid restrictions, and we look forward to moving in to a new level this year involving the local community.”

Played over five days, club golfers will have the opportunity to take part in the event’s Celebrity Pro-Am and Celebrity Series, where they can play with another amateur and pair up with a Legend professional and celebrity.

Alongside McGinley, the current ‘Legends’ playing on the tour include Major winners and Ryder Cup captains such as Paul Lawrie, Tom Lehman, Ian Woosnam and Michael Campbell.

There are still limited places available. For more information and on how to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.legendstour.com.