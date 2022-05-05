Irish continue to excel on US college golf scene

Irish golfers continue to impress in the US with Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh and Kilkenny’s Mark Power excelling for Wake Forest University.

The Irish duo recently won both the men’s and women’s Atlantic Coast Conference Championships (ACC) with Walsh rolling in a 55-foot putt on the 18th green to beat Florida State’s Alice Hodge and secure a 3.5-1.5 win.

“We stepped on campus to face the defending ACC champions,” Walsh said. “We didn’t even have a chance to defend the title in 2020 and losing in the semifinals to Florida State last year definitely put a bad taste in our mouth.

“We were so ready to play and compete this week and get the job done. We couldn’t be happier we’re ACC Champions.”

Wake Forest’s women’s team now go on to the Franklin, Tennessee NCAA Regional from May 9-11 as top seeds.

The men’s team edged out Notre Dame by one shot for the final slot in the match play before defeating Georgia Tech 3-2 in extra holes.

Power was three down in the first round to North Carolina’s Austin Greaser, the 2021 US Amateur runner-up who recently played with Pádraig Harrington and Mike Weir in the Masters, when he won the 12th, 13th and 14th before landing a birdie at the 19th.

Power lost to former East of Ireland champion Christo Lambrecht of South Africa in the championship round, but Alex Fitzpatrick, Matthew’s younger brother, won it for Wake Forest on the third extra hole.

Elsewhere, Mississippi College’s JJ Logue, a son of Hilton Templepatrick professional Eamonn, was named in the Gulf South Conference second team after his stellar season for the Choctaws.

Meanwhile, Carrick-on-Suir’s Jack Hearn was named Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year for his excellent season with the South Alabama Jaguars.